CHICAGO -- The New Orleans Saints fear a potential biceps tear for Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy, according to coach Kellen Moore.

Moore said "there's concern" regarding McCoy and running back Kendre Miller, both of whom left Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chicago Bears with injuries.

"There's concern for both those guys. We'll see how it goes. Obviously, the tests will confirm it tomorrow," Moore said. "Obviously both those guys came out and were not able to come back, so we'll yeah, we'll hope for the best, but it might be a concern for us moving forward."

McCoy was ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter with a biceps injury and was seen wearing a sling after the game.

Moore said, "Yeah, potentially," when asked if the team feared a potential biceps tear for McCoy.

"We just got to see what his bicep/elbow looks like," Moore said.

Miller injured his knee early in the game. After he was checked out by the medical staff, he went to the locker room and did not return.

McCoy missed seven games last season with a groin injury and had an elbow injury in Week 16 to end his season last year. Miller played in only six games and was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury for much of 2024.