NASHVILLE -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continued his stretch of sensational play by going 21-of-23 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium -- breaking Tom Brady's franchise record for highest completion percentage in a game.

At 91.3%, Maye bested Brady's old mark of 88.5% set in December 2009 (minimum 20 passing attempts). It was his fourth straight game without a turnover, and not coincidentally, the Patriots' fourth straight win as they improved to 5-2 and maintain their spot in first place in the AFC East.

Maye's reaction to breaking the team record was to lament times he could have hung in the pocket longer, and also the throws he missed -- a deep pass late in the first quarter to rookie receiver Kyle Williams, and the other a short incompletion to veteran tight end Hunter Henry over the middle early in the fourth quarter.

In between, he completed 16 passes in a row, second in franchise history to the 19 straight by Brady (2015) and Mac Jones (2021).

"I left some out there; I ended up running that I could have thrown. I tucked it a couple times when I shouldn't have and I think maybe can get to the backside of the progression more," said Maye, whose single-game completion percentage ranked eighth best in NFL history, with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (96.7% in 2019) still the top mark.

"I'm trying to be careful with the football and trying to challenge it down the field and not just be a 'Checkdown Charlie.' I'm just trying to throw it to the guys that are open and they're making great plays."

Maye benefitted from a sensational 39-yard touchdown catch in the end zone by receiver Kayshon Boutte, who corralled Maye's third-quarter delivery with his fingertips.

The throw traveled 52.6 yards in the air, according to NextGen Stats, which was Maye's second of the season over 50 yards by air distance. At the time of the play, Maye was the only quarterback this season with multiple touchdown passes that traveled over 50 yards in the air, according to NextGen Stats.

In addition, tight end Austin Hooper made a terrific catch in the back left-hand corner of the end zone for a 3-yard score in the second quarter, reaching back over the head of defensive back L'Jarius Sneed on a ball Maye said he underthrew.

"He's playing at a high level," veteran receiver Stefon Diggs (7 catches, 69 yards) said of Maye. "He's finding the open man and guys are making plays for him. When you see a guy in practice put a lot of time in, and approach things the right way, it's no surprise to us. Hopefully he can go 22-for-22."

Maye now has three games this season with a completion percentage over 80, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson saying a performance like Sunday with just two incompletions was a result of "all 11 guys on the same page."

"We have some playmakers," added veteran center Garrett Bradbury. "It starts with the quarterback position. Drake is a lot of fun to play with. He's being smart with the football, he's extending plays, he's using his legs and climbing up in the pocket. We have some special players on this team and when they can play at the high level they expect to, it's going to be fun."

Maye also had 62 rushing yards on eight carries, which coach Mike Vrabel noted has been part of his success.

"I think there is an athleticism to him that's really, really cool," Vrabel said. "He's really accurate from all different spots -- whether it's in the pocket or off platform. He's really done a nice job so far spreading the football around."

Vrabel also pointed out Maye's growing leadership in his second NFL season.

"There's a lot of demand there from [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and myself and I think he's responded to that," Vrabel said. "He kept talking about he wanted to earn it. I told him he's earned it. ... I think guys respond to him and the things he says, and the way he operates."

Coming off a three-game road trip, the Patriots return home next Sunday to face the Cleveland Browns (2-5).