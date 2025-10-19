Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, M.O. -- The vibe within the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room after their 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday could be summed up in one word: embarrassed.

The Raiders dropped to 2-5 thanks to an abysmal offensive performance that saw them total just 95 yards on a franchise record-low 30 offensive plays. They became the second team since 1950 to run 30 or fewer offensive plays in a game, according to ESPN Research.

"There's a lot of soul searching that needs to be done," quarterback Geno Smith said.

"I'm upset that we aren't the team that I envision us being yet. ... Tough losses like this should be a gut check and make you lock in with your teammates. ... Thirty-one to nothing is embarrassing. We put too much into this game to come out here and not have a shot. My heart is broken for the Raiders fans."

The Raiders ran just two offensive plays in opponent territory, with their opening drive to the Chiefs' 46-yard line their farthest of the game. But that resulted in a punt after a holding penalty on right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson negated a 13-yard catch by rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Smith's 10-yard pass to tight end Michael Mayer was well short of the first-down marker.

The Raiders totaled only three first downs. They were 0-7 on third down.

"It was a terrible performance by us as a team," rookie running back Ashton Jeanty said. ''We couldn't stop them on defense, and on offense, we couldn't get going at all. We are going to lose a lot of football games like that."

Smith didn't throw an interception for the first time since Week 3. He completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 67 yards.

But Smith averaged just 3.7 air yards per pass attempt, and his 0.1 air yards per completion was the lowest mark of his career (minimum three attempts). He finished the game going 4-of-9 for 32 yards and one first down on passes thrown beyond the line of scrimmage.

Kenny Pickett replaced Smith with 7:08 to go in the fourth quarter. He fumbled on his first snap, and the ball was recovered by Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

"Whenever you come out and don't do things the right way, and you shoot yourself in the foot early on, it's going to be an uphill battle," Smith said. "That's what it was today."

The Raiders were given a harsh reminder of the gap between them and the rest of the AFC West. In two games against the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers this season, they've been outscored, 51-9. They've also now lost eight straight to division opponents.

Sunday marked the third time in Pete Carroll's 28-year head coaching career (college and NFL) that he has been shut out. The last came in 2021, when the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers, 17-0.

"This was a game that I didn't see coming. ... We have a lot of catching up to do, and we have to get our guys back [from injury]," Carroll said, referring to receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) and tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who were absent Sunday.

Carroll said they entered the game with the expectation of establishing the run game. They did the complete opposite.

Jeanty ran the ball once in the first quarter. He finished with six carries for 21 yards. It also didn't help that the Chiefs controlled the clock, with a time of possession of 42:08.

Geno Smith and the rest of the Raiders offense were left looking for answers as the unit hit a low point Sunday against the Chiefs. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"We didn't change our mind about [running the ball] at all," Carroll said. "We just couldn't be in charge of the down and distance well enough. It wasn't what they were doing on the other side, but other than the fact that we didn't have the ball very long. It was a storm."

The Raiders failed to score 10 points for the third time in 2025. They were held to six points or fewer for the second time in three games.

Carroll said part of the issue has been their inability to generate big plays.

In a season-opening win against the New England Patriots, Smith had four completions for 20-plus air yards. He has had three since.

"We are a developing young team," Smith said. "When I look at what is going on, I think that is the reason that I am here ... to help right this ship. It's tough, man."