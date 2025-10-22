Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away (Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET), making this a good time to assess the league's top trade candidates. Who could switch teams, and more importantly, who are the best players who might actually be available?

To get a sense of the market, NFL analyst Matt Bowen and national NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler worked together to build a comprehensive list of the 25 best possible trade candidates based on what each player could bring to a new team.

To be clear: Players are ranked here by the potential value they'd provide a new team if traded -- not their likelihood of actually being dealt. That said, we did include our estimated percentage chances for each player to move, though, weaving in what we're hearing. Matt and Jeremy also broke down the latest buzz, what we see on the tape and even some interesting team fits for each candidate. Some players have better odds of changing cities than others on the list, but all 25 are at the very least being discussed in trade conversations. Let's dive in.

Jump to the top-ranked:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

DL | LB | CB | S

The buzz: Hendrickson would be far and away the most attractive trade target if Cincinnati entertains a deal. However, a team source told ESPN, as reported Oct. 14 that the Bengals have no plans to trade the former All-Pro. The interest will be there regardless, and San Francisco in particular considers Hendrickson an ideal fit. The Bengals' record is 3-4 and the team is in the thick of the AFC North race, all the more reason to keep its best defensive player. -- Fowler

The tape: Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Hendrickson has four sacks this season, and his 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were both league highs. He would be an immediate upgrade for just about anyone. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 20%

Team fits: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts

The buzz: This is a similar situation to Hendrickson; the team does not plan to trade the player but interest is there. While Miami could be tempted to trade players due to its 1-6 record, Waddle is a building block on offense, and he's due $36.1 million in cash over 2025-26 -- reasonable in today's high-end receiver market. Multiple league execs expect the Dolphins' no-trade stance to stand barring a surprise. -- Fowler

The tape: A rapid accelerator with explosive-play ability, Waddle fits best in a system that schemes catch-and-run targets (crossers, in-breakers, screens) and vertical throws. Over his career in Miami, 16.8% of Waddle's receptions have gone for 20 or more yards, while he produced 38.6% of his total receiving yardage after the catch. He has 405 yards and three TDs this season. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 10%

Team fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants

The buzz: Hall is pacing for 1,000-plus rushing yards in a contract year and could be a focus for multiple teams seeking tailback help. He has said publicly he wants to stay with the Jets, and the injury to backup Braelon Allen could prompt the Jets to keep him. The Jets value him as a key contributor if they can somehow turn the season around. But with New York sitting at 0-7, moving players could be inevitable. -- Fowler

The tape: He's a fluid mover with good contact balance and the vision to find daylight, and he also brings a dual-threat element to the backfield. Hall has 171 receptions in his career. Hall has 75 rushes of 10 or more yards over three and a half seasons, so he's a three-down back with big-play juice. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 35%

Team fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans

The buzz: Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate leading into the deadline. "They've been wanting to move him for a while," one executive said. "He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do." Woolen would be best served going to a team that can utilize his man-coverage traits. One potential hurdle to a deal: Seattle's other starting corner, Devon Witherspoon, has had a difficult time staying healthy this season. -- Fowler

The tape: A fourth-year pro with a 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed, Woolen has 11 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career. Inconsistent tackling and lapses in eye discipline have prevented him from reaching his ceiling, but Woolen has the physical traits to help a defense majoring in man coverage. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 50%

Team fits: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The buzz: Meyers wanted a new deal before the season and didn't get one despite a trade request. He appears poised for 2026 free agency. He leads the Raiders in targets (42) despite missing Week 7, and he is drawing interest at an ideal time for a Raiders team in transition. But there's no consensus leaguewide on exactly what the Raiders will do. Multiple execs told me they believe Las Vegas is open to a deal but is not actively shopping him. Another, however, believes the Raiders would prefer to wait until after the season to make any sweeping changes, due in part to the presence of Pete Carroll. The type of offers that roll in over the next two weeks could determine the course of action here. -- Fowler

The tape: At 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, Meyers is a physical route runner who is willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field, and he can separate from man coverage. He had 87 receptions for 1,027 yards in 2024 and can elevate a passing game in need of an intermediate target. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 35%

Team fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New England Patriots

The buzz: The three-time Pro Bowler is a tried-and-true Raven, and Baltimore is still holding out faith that it can make a playoff run despite the 1-5 start. But shipping pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers surprised many around the league, and the franchise seems open to at least evaluating the future of key veterans. Andrews is making $11 million in the final year of his deal, and tight end Isaiah Likely is also set to hit free agency, probably forcing the Ravens to make some sort of action at the position eventually. -- Fowler

The tape: Andrews' play speed has declined, but he can still operate underneath, using his coverage awareness to make himself available to the QB. Plus, Andrews can be schemed on seams and wheel routes. Andrews has 21 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns this season. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 20%

Team fits: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys

The buzz: Rival teams caution that the Saints typically aren't dealing away players -- that's not GM Mickey Loomis' style -- but New Orleans' 1-6 record could present opportunities to acquire future assets for a team clearly in a rebuilding phase. Olave has moved past the concussion issues, and he had two big-play touchdowns in Week 7. He's making a case for a contract extension with New Orleans. And first-year coach Kellen Moore has an offensive background and needs all playmakers at his disposal. (If Olave stays put, Rashid Shaheed is another Saints player who could emerge as a target for receiver-needy teams.) -- Fowler

The tape: Olave is a vertical glider with the route traits to win on in-breakers and unders. He has caught 44 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he has 13 career TDs. The availability concerns on Olave have to be discussed, but when healthy, he provides three-level production in the route tree. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 20%

Team fits: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants

play 1:04 How Olave proved to be a top-20 fantasy WR in Week 7 Tristan H. Cockcroft breaks down Chris Olave's fantasy production in the Saints' Week 7 loss.

The buzz: Phillips and teammate Bradley Chubb have circulated in trade rumors. Multiple teams I spoke with believe that Phillips would hold more value than Chubb due to upside. A string of injuries stalled his rising star status, but he's working his way back. But there's this: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said last week that any Dolphins trade rumors are "baseless, currently." -- Fowler

The tape: Injuries have reduced Phillips' explosiveness and range. But he has the physical tools that teams look for on the edge. With his long 6-foot-5 frame, Phillips can play as both an edge setter and pocket disruptor. He has 25 sacks and 117 pressures over his five-year career. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 30%

Team fits: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions

The buzz: This would be a surprise but is still one to watch. The Saints don't want to trade Taylor but would consider it if they receive a strong offer. He is on the radar of a few teams. Taylor is a 2026 free agent who figures to earn a big pay day, and it's worth noting that the Saints have a young core of defensive backs that they like in Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley and Jonas Sanker. -- Fowler

The tape: Taylor's versatility and urgent play style shows on the tape. He has the speed to cover on the perimeter, but he can also play a disruptive role in the slot. In four years with the Saints, Taylor has six sacks, three INTs and 36 pass breakups. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys

The buzz: The Jets are not desperate to trade Johnson; good edge rushers are hard to find, and his $13.4 million salary for 2026 (a fifth-year option) is reasonable. But my sense after asking around is that New York would be more willing to part with Johnson than Will McDonald IV if it made any move at the position. Macdonald is in the third year of his rookie deal, whereas Johnson is in his fourth. And Johnson has garnered a bit of interest thus far. -- Fowler

The tape: An Achilles injury forced Johnson to miss 15 games in 2024, and he had to sit for three earlier this season with an ankle issue. But when healthy, he has the strength and the lower-body quickness to attack the pocket. Johnson had his best numbers in 2023 (pre-Achilles injury) when he totaled 7.5 sacks and 16 pressures. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 35%

Team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears

The buzz: The Bengals are going younger at linebacker, relegating Wilson to a reserve role in favor of rookie Barrett Carter despite Wilson's status as a team captain. Teams I've talked to believe the Bengals are open to dealing Wilson, whose base salary is $5.4 million this season. Next year, Wilson has a base of $6 million. -- Fowler

The tape: Wilson is a three-down defender with the coverage instincts and range to impact the pass defense. He has 11 interceptions and 11 pass breakups over his career, plus he has averaged seven tackles per game during his five-plus seasons. Wilson would be an upgrade for multiple teams in the middle of the defense. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 60%

Team fits: Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts

The buzz: Among all of the Jets players implicated in trade rumors, Carter might have the best chance of actually getting dealt. My understanding is there is interest in the slot corner. The Jets just picked up a corner in Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who has acquitted himself well while Carter has missed time in concussion protocol. Carter is 26 years old and could give a new team steady nickel presence. One obstacle to a trade is his $4 million injury guarantee that locks in on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The new team must consider that. -- Fowler

The tape: The splash plays are missing from Carter's tape, but he has the play strength and competitiveness to operate in the slot. A willing run defender, Carter can cut off the ball on the edges, and he has the foot quickness to match/carry in space. Playing in his fifth pro season, Carter has two interceptions and 21 pass breakups over his career. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 45%

Team fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons

The buzz: The Titans are open to trading players who are in the last year of a contract and are not in the franchise's long-term plans. Key fits that mold. And if pass-rush-hunting teams strike out on big names, Key is a serviceable alternative. The Titans just lost rookie pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo for significant time due to a fractured leg, so they might need to keep Key to offset attrition. -- Fowler

The tape: With his length at 6-foot-5 and short-area closing speed, Key can be set up on the edge or schemed out of loaded fronts. In five games played this season, Key has 1.5 sacks -- and he had a total of 12.5 over his previous two seasons with Tennessee. Key could be viewed as a situational pass rusher for a contending team. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 40%

Team fits: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys

The buzz: Similar to Key, McCreary is a defensive starter who doesn't fit the long-term plans of a team in transition. His name circulated in trade buzz at roster cutdowns too. He's a reliable corner who can play inside or outside -- traits that typically elicit some type of trade interest, even if just for Day 3 pick swaps. -- Fowler

The tape: More of a ball disrupter than a playmaker (three career interceptions), McCreary is a physical cover corner with the ability to match in the slot and tackle in space. While McCreary lacks the impact plays on his résumé, his game meshes with any defense in search of an inside/outside corner who plays with an aggressive demeanor. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 35%

Team fits: Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons

The buzz: Okonkwo, another 2026 Titans free agent, has been reliable with 23 catches and 218 yards through seven games. The Titans want to be careful not to strip rookie quarterback Cam Ward of too many playmakers. But Okonkwo is the type of stretch tight end who could garner interest. -- Fowler

The tape: Yeah, he's a "move" tight end with the ability to stretch the seams and produce after the catch. Okonkwo caught more than 50 passes for the Titans in both 2023 and 2024. He has the alignment versatility to create pass-game matchups for a team that caters to his traits as a receiver. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 30%

Team fits: Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The buzz: Ebiketie has had trade interest dating back to the offseason. The 2022 second-round pick is on an expiring contract, and rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker are a big part of Atlanta's future at edge rusher. The Falcons don't necessarily want to trade Ebiketie but typically at least listen to offers when presented. -- Fowler

The tape: At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Ebiketie fits the profile of a 3-4 edge rusher who can be schemed in sub-package sets. Ebiketie is a linear mover with short-area speed and the hand usage to set up blockers. Defenses could use Ebiketie as a nickel rusher. He doesn't have a sack yet in 2025, but he had exactly six in each of the past two seasons. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears

The buzz: Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor of Theo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago. Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025. -- Fowler

The tape: Jones is an easy mover on the edges with the footspeed to redirect in pass protection. While Jones can struggle with power rushers, he still grades out as a lower-tier starter. In six games played this season, Jones has a pass block win rate of 90.2%. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

The buzz: Enagbare started in 2024 but felt the squeeze of the Micah Parsons trade, getting relegated to a reserve role. While Green Bay typically likes to keep its draft-and-develop talent, Enagbare probably would welcome the chance to play more elsewhere in a contract year. -- Fowler

The tape: Enagbare lacks high-end play speed, but he has a quick first step off the ball and can win with power at the point of attack. He has seen his snap count reduced in Green Bay, but he could be viewed as a rotational edge defender. Enagbare had 4.5 sacks last season. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers

The buzz: Trading Wilson would be a challenge because of the scarcity of available starting QB jobs. The Bengals had a clear opening two weeks ago but opted for Joe Flacco. The Giants could slide Jameis Winston into the No. 2 quarterback spot if they aggressively pursue a trade of Wilson. At this stage of Wilson's career, compensation would not be steep. His days as a productive starter appear to be over. He has a trade-friendly base salary of $2 million. -- Fowler

The tape: Wilson can still throw with pace and touch at the third level of the field, but with his reduced mobility, he isn't a creator outside of structure at this point. In three starts with the Giants this season, Wilson completed 59.1% of his throws with a QBR of 34.7. He should be viewed as a No. 2 or an injury replacement. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 10%

Team fits: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

play 1:04 Should Brian Daboll return as Giants coach next season? Jeff Saturday weighs in on whether Brian Daboll should be the Giants' coach next season after their loss to the Broncos.

The buzz: Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch Thursday night against Pittsburgh, forcing him to contemplate his immediate future. DJ Turner and Dax Hill have emerged as the Bengals' primary corners. Taylor-Britt has shown flashes, but he needs to up his 2026 free agency value. And he could use a fresh start. Perhaps the Bengals will give one to him. His former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now coordinating the Colts' defense, which is depleted at corner. -- Fowler

The tape: Taylor-Britt is only 26 years old, and he has traits that might entice some teams. He can match vertically in man coverage due to his long speed, but I see a better fit in zone-heavy defenses. Taylor-Britt had seven interceptions and 15 pass breakups from 2023 to 2024. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The buzz: Like with Wilson, Cousins would need injuries at the quarterback position to spark a market. He is 37, and he struggled with interceptions last season (16), but Cousins could help a team in a bind. Wilson has a more team-friendly contract than that of Cousins, whose $10 million guarantee in 2026 is a hurdle. Carson Wentz's Week 7 struggles with the Vikings make a Cousins reunion in Minneapolis a convenient talking point for fans and media, even with J.J. McCarthy soon returning from an ankle injury. -- Fowler

The tape: At this stage of his career, Cousins is viewed as a No. 2 who fits best in a system with play-action elements. This allows Cousins to throw with rhythm on defined concepts. Cousins has a career play-action QBR of 73.6. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 20%

Team fits: Minnesota Vikings

The buzz: The belief in league circles is that Dugger would have been dealt before Week 1 but for his cost-prohibitive $9.75 million salary. There was interest then and could be again. Now that New England is sitting at 5-2, perhaps it will revisit a potential deal. However, Dugger has played a combined 102 defensive snaps over the past two weeks due to an injury to starter Jaylinn Hawkins, which might change things. Dugger would be a quality third-safety insurance for a team in contention. -- Fowler

The tape: Yeah, Dugger can help a team looking for a No. 3 safety. He can play from depth in split-safety coverages, while his 6-foot-1, 216-pound frame helps create more opportunities as a dime/sub-package defender in a multiple scheme. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders

The buzz: The youth movement is ongoing in Cleveland, where Quinshon Judkins is featured in the backfield. The Browns are open to dealing Ford, who has 1,463 career rushing yards and 12 scrimmage touchdowns. The tailback market hasn't intensified, though. Teams with needs at the position haven't been overly active -- at least not yet. -- Fowler

The tape: Ford is a strong runner with explosive straight-line speed, and he also can produce numbers as a receiver. Ford had 36 rushes of 10 or more yards across 2023 and 2024, and he has 101 career receptions in four seasons. Ford fits best as a rotational back. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 35%

Team fits: Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans

The buzz: Harris is a once-productive starter relegated to a reserve role in Houston's defense, due in part to injuries. But he is healthy now and still 24 years old. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is a disciple of the 49ers coaching staff, and San Francisco might need linebacker help after Fred Warner's season-ending injury. And Texans general manager Nick Caserio is among the most aggressive dealmakers in the league. -- Fowler

The tape: A long run-and-hit defender at the second level, Harris can play downhill as a stack 'backer and pursue the football quickly on the edges. However, hip tightness and limited coverage awareness show on the tape, which could make Harris a better fit as an early-down/base-package defender. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 30%

Team fits: Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

The buzz: This feels like an ideal time to deal away Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022 who has been inactive all season. The Giants' starting offensive line finally feels settled, which would make parting with Neal easier, even if for just a late-round pick swap. Teams are always looking for offensive line help. -- Fowler

The tape: Neal had a pass block win rate of only 83% over his first three campaigns with the Giants, and he missed a total of 20 games during that time span. Still, teams could be willing to take a chance on Neal as a reclamation project due to his traits as a top-10 draft pick. -- Bowen

Predicted chance of getting traded: 25%

Team fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

Honorable mentions