LOS ANGELES -- Warren McVea, the speedy running back who was the first Black player to receive a football scholarship to a major Texas school and later helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title, died Saturday after a long illness. He was 79.

McVea's daughter, Tracey Ellis, said he died at home in Los Angeles surrounded by family members.

From San Antonio, McVea starred at the University of Houston before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968 in the American Football League. He moved to Kansas City the following season, with the Chiefs going on to beat Minnesota 23-7 in the Super Bowl.

In five NFL seasons, he had 2,552 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

Under coach Bill Yeoman at Houston, McVea had a school-record 3,009 all-purpose yards in 1966. In the first football game played on artificial turf, he had a 99-yard scoring catch against Washington State.

In high school in San Antonio, McVea led Brackenridge to a state title as a junior in 1962. He also starred in track and field as a sprinter.

McVea served time in prison in the 1990s and into 2000 on drug charges.