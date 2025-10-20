Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Through seven games, it's become commonplace for the Dallas Cowboys' offense to do what it wants, when it wants.

In Sunday's 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders, it was another three-touchdown performance for Dak Prescott. He now has 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past four games.

It was another 100-yard effort, including a 74-yard touchdown reception, for Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed three games with a high left ankle sprain. It was another big game for George Pickens, who averaged 20.5 yards per catch but saw his streak of games with a touchdown catch end at five. It was another game with a touchdown catch for tight end Jake Ferguson, his fourth straight. It was another game for Javonte Williams with 100 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown, his sixth on the season.

The Cowboys have played three games at AT&T Stadium this season and have scored at least 40 points in all three. The last time that happened in the first three home games of a season was in 1973.

"Who knows what we can accomplish?" Prescott said. "Like, the sky is the limit."

The Cowboys were close to whole offensively for the first time since Week 3, when Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker suffered high ankle sprains. The only starter missing Sunday was center Cooper Beebe, who suffered a broken bone in his foot in Week 2 and is nearing a return.

"This is the best one I've been on, and I've been on some great ones," Lamb said of the Cowboys' offense. "The way we move around, the pieces and these players and everybody knows where we're going. We can line up fast. It's tough."

Sunday was the fourth time the Cowboys gained more than 400 yards this season, picking up 409. No offense has more 400-yard games. It was the second time they had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver. It was the fourth time they converted touchdowns on at least 75% of their red zone drives. It was the fourth time they converted all of their goal-to-go opportunities with touchdowns.

Prescott, in his 10th year as the starter, isn't sure if he has had more fun directing an offense.

"Not to knock any other group that I've been a part of, but the chemistry, the camaraderie, the trash talking, the emotions and passions of this unit, it's there as much as I've ever seen it," Prescott said. "Sure, we've got some youth that's probably a big part of it. But we've got guys who just work their tails off every day, and I say it all the time -- confidence is earned. Like, you don't just wake up and say, 'Yeah I know, I can do this.' No, no, you gotta go do that. Prove it to yourself, and then you feel good about talking about it and walking the walk."

Prescott became the sixth quarterback in NFL history with four straight games with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Russell Wilson holds the NFL record with five straight in 2015.

"Those are two dudes and the other guys are as well," Dak Prescott said of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. "My point is wherever the ball goes, I’m confident when it leaves my hands that it’s going to be caught and a play is going to be made." Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Prescott, now 7-0 at AT&T Stadium against the Commanders, became the only quarterback since 1933 to throw 20 touchdown passes and no interceptions at home against a single opponent. Tom Brady had 18 touchdown passes and no picks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You know, I'm not trying to not make a big deal about he's playing great," coach Brian Schottenheimer said, "but that's what we expect from Dak, and he's got incredible weapons."

And he knows it, especially with Lamb and Pickens.

"Those are two dudes and the other guys are as well," Prescott said. "My point is wherever the ball goes, I'm confident when it leaves my hands that it's going to be caught and a play is going to be made."

Perhaps most telling is despite the high scoring and number of yards, nobody on offense is surprised.

"We're doing what we expect to do every Sunday," Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith said. "That's always the standard."