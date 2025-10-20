Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It felt like 2023 all over again.

The opposing quarterback was scrambling away from pressure from the Dallas Cowboys' defense, and cornerback DaRon Bland was lurking, if not in the shadows, then in the late afternoon sun bearing down on AT&T Stadium, waiting for his moment.

Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was able to set for a second and throw to the sideline for what he thought was an open Jeremy McNichols. Bland immediately sprinted for the ball, intercepted it and raced 68 yards for a game-ending touchdown to cap the Cowboys' 44-22 win.

Two years ago, Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for a touchdown, including a 63-yarder against the Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.

"Oh man, it was awesome," defensive captain Osa Odighizuwa said. "Same team. At home. Kinda like a little flashback, and you know that's what he's capable of. So it's cool get a pick-six again."

It was the perfect ending for a Cowboys defense that has been imperfect for most of 2025.

They entered Sunday's game last in yards per game (411.7) and second to last in points per game (30.7) allowed. A week prior, they were chewed up by Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers for 216 rushing yards.

Questions were raised all week, including whether Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' job should be on the line. Coach Brian Schottenheimer backed him. So did owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Against the Commanders, Eberflus got out of his comfort zone after listening to his players.

During the first six weeks, the Cowboys were in zone coverage a league-high 82% of the time. On Sunday, they used man coverage 59% of the time, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats.

Players felt more comfortable, although Bland's interception return for a touchdown came in zone coverage.

The end result was allowing 22 points, matching a season low. The Cowboys gave up 341 yards, their second fewest on the season. They created two takeaways, with a Shemar James' sack-fumble in the third quarter, a play that ended the day for Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels with a hamstring injury.

"The interception by DaRon was a really powerful moment for our football team," said Schottenheimer, who spent more time in the defensive meetings last week. "You know how much time and effort we've put into talking about 'All about the ball' and winning the turnover battle. That was really cool to see. We've been talking about it in terms of trying to manifest it to happen. ... It was kind of a stamp [on the game] for all the things the guys have done and gone through."

The Cowboys allowed 136 rushing yards to the Commanders, but 69 came from quarterbacks. Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt managed 33 yards on 13 carries.

"Everyone was fitting up," Odighizuwa said. "Everyone was playing hard. And, I feel like, tackling better."

The Commanders passed for only 219 yards, with Daniels and Mariota completing half of their passes. There were still three completions of more than 20 yards, but the Cowboys had four sacks, including the first career sack by second-round rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.

This is where it needs to be pointed out that Washington was without its top three receivers -- Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown -- and Daniels missed the final four possessions of the second half with his hamstring injury.

The Cowboys, however, can point out that they were without their most decorated cornerback, Trevon Diggs, who did not play because of a concussion suffered in an accident at his home last Thursday.

While the details remain unknown, Jerry Jones said Diggs will be back this week when the Cowboys (3-3-1) hit the road to play the Denver Broncos (5-2) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

"This is not some kind of smoking-gun deal at all," Jones said. "He had an accident, and I'm good with that, and he'll be back out here playing. And we need him."

Diggs has asked about playing more man coverage in the past few weeks. Maybe when he returns, he will see more chances.

"Really we were all on the same page, getting our details, and we were able to play fast out there," Bland said. "It was really showing who we are out there."

One game doesn't change things. Three weeks ago, it looked like the defense might have turned a corner after getting five sacks against the New York Jets, but then it fizzled against the Panthers (one sack).

On Sunday, they played a less-than-loaded passing game, which was limited by injuries to their best pass catchers and star quarterback.

Coming next week are the Broncos, who scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Giants on Sunday. Down the line will be quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert with NFC East rematches against the Philadelphia Eagles, Giants and Commanders.

"It's big, but it's one game," Bland said. "You can't take one game and think that's the highlight of the season. We've still got a long way to go."

Asked if he thought the defense could sustain what took place Sunday, Dak Prescott said yes.

"Proud of them -- the coaches, everybody -- for buckling down, and not only that, answering through the noise, through the adversity, right?" the quarterback said. "They're not naive for what they've been doing and to what everybody's been saying, and they answered the bell. So I most definitely think they can continue this. And that energy is electric. And for us on offense, all we want to do is repay them and go score touchdowns."