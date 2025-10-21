Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season is here after a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader that included a matchup between the top teams in last week's Power Rankings (the Buccaneers and Lions). Detroit won following an exciting Sunday slate, which even featured a 33-point fourth quarter by the Broncos against the Giants.

How do all of these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 8, which includes byes for six teams (Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks). In addition to the 1-32 rankings, our NFL Nation reporters picked an unsung nonstarter or role player from each roster. Who is making a big impact with their limited snaps on the field? Which nonstarters are having big performances in place of injured or released players?

Let's get into it with our No. 1 team. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 7 result: Beat the Buccaneers 24-9

Week 7 ranking: 2

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Isaac TeSlaa

The rookie has received limited snaps playing behind wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond, but TeSlaa has produced some highlight-reel plays when given opportunities. A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, he has logged only three receptions for 54 yards, though two of those receptions were TDs. The first was a spectacular one-handed grab in the season opener at Green Bay. His second career catch was another one-hander from quarterback Jared Goff against Chicago in Week 2. During the preseason, TeSlaa also logged three receiving touchdowns and is emerging as a fan favorite. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 7 result: Beat the Chargers 38-24

Week 7 ranking: 4

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis has never been a full-time starter in his eight seasons with the Colts, but they continue re-signing him because he gives them consistent production on the field. Lewis has three sacks, four tackles for loss and 10 QB pressures despite playing only 41% of the defensive snaps this season. His inside-outside versatility makes him a key depth option because he can play multiple roles and provide flexibility. He's also equally effective against the run and pass. -- Stephen Holder

Week 7 result: Beat the Vikings 28-22

Week 7 ranking: 5

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Moro Ojomo

A seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Texas, Ojomo tends to get second billing at defensive tackle behind the Georgia duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. But Ojomo has been key in making up for the departure of Milton Williams to the Patriots this offseason. He has three sacks, five QB hits and three tackles for loss. "He's a good football player. You need to stop being surprised by that," d defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this season. -- Tim McManus

Week 7 result: Lost to the Lions 24-9

Week 7 ranking: 1

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Sterling Shepard

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka all sitting out games because of injuries -- plus running back Bucky Irving's injuries -- Shepard's 267 receiving yards, 26 catches and nine third-down receptions all rank second on the team. He made the Bucs' last-second victory at Seattle possible with a tying touchdown grab. "[He is] very underrated -- one of our most underrated players, but one of our best players," coach Todd Bowles said. "He knows what to do, how to do it ... He's done a great job blocking this year as well. He finds the open spots, and him and Baker [Mayfield] have a connection that way." -- Jenna Laine

Week 7 result: Beat the Jaguars 35-7

Week 7 ranking: 7

Unsung nonstarter/role player: RB Blake Corum

The Rams have a clear RB1 in Kyren Williams, but coach Sean McVay has said he aims to give Corum about 35% of snaps in a game, depending on the game script. He has 41 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown this season. And while the Rams, of course, hope it is not necessary, they believe Corum could be a productive starter if Williams had to sit out any time because of injury. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 7 ranking: 3

Unsung nonstarter/role player: TE Jackson Hawes

Unsung, not so much, as the rookie fifth-round pick has received attention for his blocking ability and what he brings to the offense, but Hawes started the season as TE3 on the depth chart. His emergence has allowed the Bills to run different formations, notably more 13 personnel (three tight ends). He has showed up in the passing game with four receptions on four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. When asked a couple of weeks ago if Hawes has exceeded expectations, coach Sean McDermott said, "That was a good pick for us. It's early, but that was a good pick." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 7 result: Beat the Raiders 31-0

Week 7 ranking: 9

Unsung nonstarter/role player: LB Leo Chenal

Chenal, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has continued to improve throughout his career. He helped set the tone in their Week 4 win over the Ravens by intercepting quarterback Lamar Jackson late in the first quarter. He also has been a constant, reliable defender in limiting the production from various running backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and rookie Ashton Jeanty. Even in a pinch, Chenal can be effective as an additional pass rusher or as the spy defender. -- Nate Taylor

Week 7 result: Beat the Cardinals 27-23

Week 7 ranking: 6

Unsung nonstarter/role player: K Lucas Havrisik

He didn't start the season as their kicker, and he probably won't finish it as their kicker. But while Brandon McManus has sat out the past two games because of a quad injury, the free agent signing has been money. Havrisik has made all 10 of his kicks (four field goal attempts and six PATs), including a franchise-record 61-yarder Sunday. He's so unsung that even after two games, defensive end Micah Parsons said he still didn't know the kicker's name. "To be honest with you," Parsons said, "I don't know half the team yet." McManus is expected back in a week or two and it's possible instead of just cutting Havrisik, they might be able to get something for him in a trade. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 7 result: Beat the Texans 27-19

Week 7 ranking: 8

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Tory Horton

As the third receiver in an offense that rarely has three of them on the field at the same time, Horton has had to make the most of limited opportunities. And he has. He has caught only nine passes on 18 targets for 113 yards through seven games, but he has turned three of those receptions into touchdowns. The rookie fifth-round pick also returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against the Saints to set a franchise record. -- Brady Henderson

Week 7 result: Beat the Falcons 20-10

Week 7 ranking: 11

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne didn't even join the 49ers until Week 2, but with injuries ravaging the receiver room, he has been a crucial target for quarterback Mac Jones and someone the Niners can count on besides running back Christian McCaffrey. Through six games, Bourne has 25 receptions for 385 yards, making him the most productive non-McCaffrey pass catcher on the roster. Though the team is expecting wideouts Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) to return at some point, Bourne has earned the opportunity to keep getting snaps. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 7 result: Beat the Giants 33-32

Week 7 ranking: 10

Unsung nonstarter/role player: LB Justin Strnad

Strnad has started only the past two seasons when somebody else was injured. In 2024, he moved into the lineup after Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. This year, Strnad has started in place of Dre Greenlaw, who played Sunday for the first time all season after dealing with thigh injuries. Strnad was someone who didn't take a defensive snap for two seasons (2022 and 2023), then became one of the team's best special teams players and an effective rusher (3.5 sacks). He's now a reliable run defender after opponents used to single him out, and his interception Sunday powered the Broncos' improbable 33-point fourth quarter. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 7 result: Beat the Titans 31-13

Week 7 ranking: 15

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Khyiris Tonga

The No. 3 option behind starters Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, Tonga arrived with a well-deserved reputation as a run stuffer. This season, he also has shown a knack for pushing the pocket as a rusher. The Patriots haven't allowed a running back to total more than 50 rushing yards yet, and Tonga is part of the reason why. He served as a game captain in Week 6, with coach Mike Vrabel noting he "does a lot of the dirty work." -- Mike Reiss

Week 7 result: Lost to the Bengals 33-31

Week 7 ranking: 12

Unsung nonstarter/role player: OLB Nick Herbig

Herbig isn't a starter on the depth chart, but coach Mike Tomlin values his contributions so much that he introduced the third-year pass rusher as the team's 12th starter against the Browns. In five games this season, Herbig has an interception, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. And now with Herbig and fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith both healthy, the Steelers have the option to deploy their three-linebacker look with T.J. Watt. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 7 result: Beat the Saints 26-14

Week 7 ranking: 21

Unsung nonstarter/role player: K Jake Moody

Moody was signed to the Bears practice squad after he was cut by the 49ers ahead of Week 2. He was afforded time to reset before being called upon to kick against Washington and New Orleans while starting kicker Cairo Santos recovers from an injury to his right thigh. Moody went 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 38-yard winner, shortly after he found out he'd be replacing Santos in the lineup against the Commanders. He made four field goals Sunday. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 7 result: Lost to the Colts 38-24

Week 7 ranking: 14

Unsung nonstarter/role player: TE Oronde Gadsden II

A fifth-round rookie, Gadsden was a healthy inactive for the Chargers' first two games of the season, but he has emerged as one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets. Gadsden had his best showing in Week 7 -- and one of the best games by a Chargers tight end in recent memory -- with seven catches for 164 yards and one touchdown. Gadsden had the most receiving yards by a tight end since Antonio Gates in 2013. -- Kris Rhim

Week 7 result: Beat the Commanders 44-22

Week 7 ranking: 22

Unsung nonstarter/role player: C Brock Hoffman

After starting center Cooper Beebe went down because of a broken bone in his foot in Week 2, Hoffman stepped into the lineup and the offense did not miss a step. The Cowboys have put up at least 396 yards in four of his five starts, and they scored 37 or more points in three of the past four games. He plays to the edge physically, but he has done a good job setting the fronts for a line that has the second-leading rusher (Javonte Williams) and an MVP contender at quarterback (Dak Prescott). Beebe is close to returning, but Hoffman has earned praise for his work. -- Todd Archer

Week 7 result: Lost to the Rams 35-7

Week 7 ranking: 16

Unsung nonstarter/role player: S Rayuan Lane III

The rookie sixth-round pick out of Navy has played 11 defensive snaps this season, but he has been one of the Jaguars' top special teams players, especially as a gunner on punt coverage. He made solid tackles on back-to-back punts against Seattle to pin the Seahawks deep two weeks ago, and he had three against Kansas City the week before that. Lane has a team-high six special teams tackles and might get time on defense if starting safety Eric Murray continues to sit out because of a neck injury. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 7 result: Beat the Jets 13-6

Week 7 ranking: 19

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

The sixth-round pick out of Colorado didn't play in the first four games when the Panthers were 1-3. Since moving into the lineup as a backup used mostly on jet sweeps, Carolina is 3-0 and averaging about 2.0 more yards per play yards when he's on the field. Horn has only five catches for 65 yards and four rushes for 28 yards, but opponents having to respect his game-breaking speed has helped open up the offense. -- David Newton

Week 7 result: Lost to the Cowboys 44-22

Week 7 ranking: 13

Unsung nonstarter/role player: TE John Bates

Bates does start some games, but he is more of a role player with 25.4 snaps per game this season. He's not a pass catcher (he has only two receptions), yet Washington made him a priority to re-sign over the offseason because he is one of the best run-blocking tight ends, particularly when aligned on the line of scrimmage. "He's just able to dominate guys at the point of attack," fellow Washington tight end Zach Ertz said earlier this season. Bates also is a key member of the special teams unit, averaging 11.4 snaps. -- John Keim

Week 7 result: Lost to the 49ers 20-10

Week 7 ranking: 20

Unsung nonstarter/role player: CB Dee Alford

Alford had a tough season as the Falcons' starting nickel corner in 2024 as part of a defense that allowed quarterbacks to do almost whatever they wanted. He lost the starting job in training camp to rookie Billy Bowman Jr., but when Falcons top corner A.J. Terrell Jr. sat out Weeks 3 and 4 because of a hamstring injury, Alford stepped in admirably. Then, Bowman went down because of a hamstring injury and Alford has started at the nickel the past two weeks. In the Falcons' win over the Bills, he had an interception and a sack. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 7 result: Lost to the Seahawks 27-19

Week 7 ranking: 18

Unsung nonstarter/role player: RG Ed Ingram

Ingram wasn't even a starter entering camp. Former left tackle Cam Robinson (now with the Browns) suffered an injury early in camp, leading to a complete shake-up on the unit that led to Ingram stepping in at right guard. He has been the starter since then and has done well to fuel the Texans' run game. General manager Nick Caserio said, "Ed has done a pretty good job and a change of scenery is good for everybody involved in that situation." -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 7 result: Lost to the Eagles 28-22

Week 7 ranking: 17

Unsung nonstarter/role player: LB Eric Wilson

Wilson, who started his career in Minnesota and remained with the organization from 2017 to 2020, signed this spring for a second stint. His role seemed set as a core special teams player and backup inside linebacker behind 2024 starters Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. But after Cashman strained his hamstring in Week 1, Wilson stepped in and kept a starting job when Cashman returned in Week 7, sending Pace to the bench. Wilson is the Vikings' leading tackler (41) and also has 1.5 sacks. He has maintained his role on special teams, where he has played 72 snaps. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 7 result: Beat the Steelers 33-31

Week 7 ranking: 27

Unsung nonstarter/role player: LB Oren Burks

The eight-year veteran showed how valuable he was against Pittsburgh. In his first play off the bench, Burks made an open-field tackle that set up a third down deep in the red zone. With Cincinnati relying on young linebackers, he gives the Bengals an experienced player who is readily available. Burks is also second on the team with eight tackles on special teams. He is still capable of playing a significant snap share if Cincinnati needs to give rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. more time to work into the starting rotation. -- Ben Baby

Week 7 result: Lost to the Packers 27-23

Week 7 ranking: 23

Unsung nonstarter/role player: OT Kelvin Beachum

Not only is Beachum always at the ready as the Cardinals' backup swing tackle, but he also has taken on a new role as Arizona's extra tight end after season-ending injuries to Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek. Beachum, who started 12 games last season for the Cardinals, went from playing zero offensive snaps in Week 4 against Seattle to playing 13, 19 and 11 offensive snaps the past three weeks, respectively. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 7 result: Beat the Dolphins 31-6

Week 7 ranking: 29

Unsung nonstarter/role player: S Rayshawn Jenkins

Jenkins' role varies from week to week, but his experience and versatility has come in handy as the Browns like to use three-safety packages on defense. The ninth-year veteran has logged snaps at safety, outside corner, nickelback, outside linebacker and inside linebacker, and he's coming off his best game of the season against Miami. He recorded one tackle, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery on special teams. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 7 ranking: 24

Unsung nonstarter/role player: RB Justice Hill

Derrick Henry is the headliner of the Ravens' backfield, but Hill is the go-to back in passing situations. He is a trusted pass protector and a capable pass catcher. Since 2023, Hill is tied for third on the Ravens with 88 receptions. He also averages 9.4 yards after the catch, which is the most by a Baltimore player with at least 50 catches since 2023. General manager Eric DeCosta has even called Hill "one of the unsung heroes" on the team. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 7 result: Lost to the Broncos 33-32

Week 7 ranking: 25

Unsung nonstarter/role player: S Dane Belton

The fourth-year safety gets used in certain weekly packages on defense and has become a special teams standout. Belton is tied for second in the NFL with 12 special teams tackles. He also forced a fumble last week on defense and made a key fourth-down tackle near the goal line against the Broncos while filling in for injured starter Jevon Holland. Belton has continuously produced game-changing plays when given the opportunity on defense throughout his career. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 7 result: Lost to the Bears 26-14

Week 7 ranking: 28

Unsung nonstarter/role player: CB Quincy Riley

Riley, a 2025 fourth-round pick, has started the past two games in place of Isaac Yiadom. Though Riley started the season only on special teams, he has had a chance to give the coaching staff a serious look at him the past few weeks. Against the Bears, he had his first NFL career interception midway through the first quarter. That could make for an interesting decision when Yiadom is fully healthy from his hamstring injury. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 7 result: Lost to the Chiefs 31-0

Week 7 ranking: 26

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Jonah Laulu

Laulu has made significant strides in his second season with the Raiders. The seventh-round pick is tied for a team-high four sacks, with 14 pressures and six quarterback hits this season. Laulu also has four run stuffs, while the defense has given up 3.1 rushing yards per attempt when he's on the field. "He's playing great football," coach Pete Carroll said. "It's not just size, weight, speed thing. It's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one-on-ones, and he's doing a tremendous job." -- Ryan McFadden

Week 7 result: Lost to the Browns 31-6

Week 7 ranking: 30

Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Jordan Phillips

Unsung heroes aren't easy to find on a one-win team, but the 2025 fifth-round pick has shown glimpses during the first seven games of his career. Despite playing behind Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant, Phillips leads all Dolphins defensive linemen with a 33% run stop win rate. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wants to rotate his defensive linemen, so Phillips' continued production will be important if Miami's defense turns its season around. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 7 result: Lost the Patriots 31-13

Week 7 ranking: 31

Unsung nonstarter/role player: WR Chimere Dike

Dike has become a playmaker for the Titans both on special teams and more recently on offense. Dike wasn't the primary return man for Tennessee in the preseason, but he now leads the NFL with 816 kickoff return yards, though that has come with a league-high 31 kickoff returns. Entering Week 7, he had three receptions for 26 yards, but he had four for 71 against New England -- including his first touchdown on a 38-yard connection with fellow rookie Cam Ward. Dike's role could increase as a budding relationship with Ward begins to influence more opportunities from quarterbacks coach/offensive playcaller Bo Hardegree. -- Turron Davenport

Week 7 result: Lost to the Panthers 13-6

Week 7 ranking: 32

Unsung nonstarter/role player: P Austin McNamara

McNamara signed with the Jets in March as competition for Thomas Morstead. The Jets released Morstead in May, and McNamara won the starting job despite no regular-season experience. McNamara has emerged as one of the best punters in the league. He's fifth in net average yards (44.6), tied for fourth on punts inside the 20 with 11 and third in hang time (4.90 seconds). The Jets discovered him at a free agent kicking camp in the offseason -- one of the better decisions they've made this year. -- Rich Cimini