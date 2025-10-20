Damien Woody details why Micah Parsons' performance in the Packers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals shows why Green Bay traded for him. (0:52)

It started Thursday with an AFC North showdown as the Cincinnati Bengals topped the Pittsburgh Steelers. The action continued on Sunday morning when the Los Angeles Rams blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The theme of familiar foes continued as the New England Patriots comfortably beat the Tennessee Titans in head coach Mike Vrabel's first meeting against his old club, and the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs handled the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

But only one player can be "him."

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader featuring the Detroit Lions hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by the Houston Texans facing the Seattle Seahawks, it's time to decide who earned the honor in Week 7.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "Himmy" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Stats to know: 31-of-47, 342 yards, 3 TDs

After a rare intradivisional trade sent the 40-year-old quarterback to Cincinnati, Flacco led the 23rd fourth-quarter comeback of his 18-year career to end the Bengals' four-game skid.

On Cincinnati's last offensive series, Flacco marched 52 yards in eight plays, hitting Ja'Marr Chase for chunk gains before a 28-yarder to Tee Higgins set up the go-ahead field goal. Chase set a franchise record with 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, becoming just the fourth receiver with two 14-plus-reception games in one season, as the Bengals scored on seven of their final eight drives to earn their first win since Joe Burrow suffered an injury on Sept. 14.

Stats to know: 3 sacks, 5 QB hits, 4 TFL

Parsons delivered a career day in the Packers' 27-23 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, finishing with three sacks and matching his season high with six pressures, four of which occurred in the fourth quarter. With under 30 seconds left and the Packers protecting a four-point lead, the two-time All-Pro sealed the victory with a clutch sack of Jacoby Brissett.

Parsons now leads the NFL with 15 fourth-quarter/OT pressures this season. The Packers secured their first road win of the year in a game where they trailed for 35:16 (more than their combined time of 20:24 spent trailing over the first five games).

Stats to know: 19 car, 94 yards, 3 TDs

Taylor powered the Colts to their best seven-game start since 2009 and their first 6-1 record without Peyton Manning since the franchise moved to Indy.

In a 38-24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, he scored three rushing touchdowns -- his third three-TD game of the season -- setting a single-season club mark and becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to post three such games within his team's first seven (joining Jim Brown in 1958, Priest Holmes in 2004 and Derrick Henry in 2021).

The surge has vaulted him to odds-on favorite for Offensive Player of the Year at -105, ahead of Bijan Robinson (+650), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+700), Christian McCaffrey (+750), Puka Nacua (+900) and Ja'Marr Chase (+1400), per ESPN BET.

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Stats to know: 24 car, 129 yards, 2 TDs; 7 rec, 72 yards

McCaffrey ran the show in the Sunday night game, producing 62% of the 49ers' total offense against the Atlanta Falcons, stacking 129 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards for his fourth career outing of 200-plus scrimmage yards -- his first such performance since 2019.

He logged his ninth game with at least 100 rushing and 50 receiving yards, tying Jim Brown and Priest Holmes for third most behind Marshall Faulk (15) and Walter Payton (10). His underlying stats were just as impressive with a season-best 81 rushing yards before contact, 20 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns with George Kittle on the field, and 97 between-the-guards rushing yards with a score -- his most up the middle as a 49er.