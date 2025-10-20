Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

A second-round pick, Norman-Lott was injured late in the third quarter as he fell to the turf while pursuing Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The play ended with left tackle Stone Forsythe putting all of his weight on top of Norman-Lott, committing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Norman-Lott, who screamed in frustration while grabbing his right knee, was helped off the field by teammates Patrick Mahomes, Nohl Williams and Ashton Gillotte.

Prior to Norman-Lott's injury, the Chiefs were planning to increase his snaps in the coming weeks, hoping he could develop into a consistent contributor as part of the team's pass rush alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end George Karlaftis.

Through five games, Norman-Lott finishes his rookie season with five tackles and a sack. In August, the Chiefs had another significant injury to the defensive line as defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the team's first-round pick in 2023, was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a strained right hamstring.

Without Norman-Lott, a thin defensive tackle group for the Chiefs is even more depleted. The Chiefs have just three players at the position -- Jones, Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi.

The Chiefs are expected to make an attempt to acquire a veteran defensive tackle via a trade before the NFL's deadline, which is Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Entering Monday, the Chiefs have just $5.5 million available in salary-cap space.