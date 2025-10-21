Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- In the lead-up to the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 home game against the Miami Dolphins, safety Grant Delpit delivered a quote that summed up the state of Cleveland's losing ways.

"Obviously, it's frustrating," Delpit said. "You do all you can do to stay together as a team, try to get that winning feeling back. I don't even know what winning feels like. I forgot that feeling. It's really just chasing that feeling and trying to do everything you can to get that back and not turning on each other because that can happen, that's your season. So hopefully, just staying together and find a way to get one win so it can multiply."

That winning feeling returned to the Browns in a 31-6 victory that ended a three-game losing streak. But Cleveland, which hasn't won consecutive games since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2023 season, is now searching for consistency as it moves on to a road matchup against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (5-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

"[We] rallied and we got a win in a fashion which we can appreciate, but that's not enough, and we gotta continue to do that," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "One win is one thing, but we've gotta turn this into a habit, an addiction. It's gotta be an obsession to win and win like this. And so we gotta keep on chasing that feeling."

For the Browns, their next objective is proving a win against one of the worst teams in the NFL wasn't just fool's gold and finding what is transferable against the Patriots, winners of four straight games.

Cleveland, which ended its 11-game streak without eclipsing 17 points, took advantage of a struggling Dolphins defense and in rainy conditions coach Kevin Stefanski put an emphasis on the running game. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, one of three rushing touchdowns in an 84-yard performance. However, the Browns didn't find consistency on the ground on a play-by-play basis. Cleveland averaged 3.2 yards per play, and its 20.7% success rate on designed rushes marked a season low.

"There's still things we can definitely be better [at] in the run game that we're going to make sure we clean up," Stefanski said Monday. "But I think as you saw, when it's blocked well, we have runners, plural, and obviously Quinshon yesterday, but we got guys that can run away from defenders, can break tackles, those type of things. So really pleased to see those guys be on point with everything in the running game."

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempted 18 passes, his fewest in a game as a starter, but he was efficient in completing 13. His 6.4 yards per attempt are his most in a game this season, and he continued to take care of the ball with his third game in as many starts without a turnover, which Stefanski called a "recipe for winning football."

"Every game is different ... and what you're going to have to do," Stefanski said after the game on Sunday. "I thought a couple times we're trying to get him on the perimeter in these conditions, knowing that it's going to be hard to start and stop. We have to do a better job of getting some guys open throughout this game. But to play clean is really important."

The at-times sluggish offensive performance, though, was mitigated by a defense that was able to do what Garrett recently lamented not being able to do: Play with a lead. Cleveland's defense used the team's fast start to keep Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under duress. The Browns recorded four sacks and intercepted Tagovailoa three times, including cornerback Tyson Campbell's 34-yard pick-six to open the second half. The Browns, who entered Week 7 with just four takeaways, forced four against the Dolphins, their most in a game since Week 7 of the 2023 season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Myles Garrett believes the Browns' defense played closer to its identity on Sunday against Miami. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland, which has played one of the highest rates of man coverage this season, adjusted its game plan for a Dolphins offense built around speed. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Browns played zone coverage on 33 of the Dolphins' 36 dropbacks, holding Miami quarterbacks to 16 completions on 29 attempts for 139 yards, three interceptions and four sacks against zone. The Browns allowed a 28.4 passer rating in zone coverage (lowest by any defense this season) and a 24.2% dropback success rate (fourth lowest). They became the first defense since Week 3, 2023 (Buffalo Bills), to record at least three interceptions and four sacks in zone coverage.

The performance earned the entire defense a game ball from Stefanski.

"We took some risks," Garrett said. "We sent some guys, sent a corner, sent a safety. And that's the [defensive coordinator] Jim [Schwartz] I know. That's that aggressive, in-your-face defense that we've been known for, and I like getting back to who we are. And I think we can, what we did today, we can continue to do all year, but we have to be willing to stick to who we are in our identity."

In all, the Browns limited their mistakes and capitalized on the myriad errors the Dolphins made. However, the step up in competition that follows will be an indicator of the dominant performance and if it was truly something to build on.

"It's important to build sustainability as well, so just going to build on that," Gabriel said. "I'm excited for the guys. There's a lot that we will look back, and it's good in many areas, and there's a lot of things that you want to clean up. But I think that's what I'm excited most, is guys are eager, guys want to get better. And when you look at the areas of improvement, it's encouraged, and we always encourage that. But definitely, like I said, winning is fun, for sure. Don't get that twisted."