Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, died in police custody early Saturday morning following an incident at a residence in Oakland, California, police confirmed Monday.

Oakland police reported that officers responded to a call about a break-in just after 4:15 a.m. Saturday and encountered Martin.

"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," according to an OPD news statement. "While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

"Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died."

Martin was 36.

His family released a statement Sunday that read: "It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

OPD said that, consistent with department policy, the in-custody death is being investigated by the Homicide Section, OPD Internal Affairs Bureau, the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Tampa Bay, where Martin spent six of his seven NFL seasons, called him a "fan favorite" who made "a lasting impact on our franchise." He was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of its 50-year anniversary celebration.

Just 5-foot-9, Martin was known for his bruising style -- earning him the nickname the "Muscle Hamster" -- while amassing 5,356 and 30 touchdowns over his NFL career.

A former Boise State star, he was a first-round pick (No. 31) of Tampa Bay in 2012 and immediately burst onto the scene, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 TDs and catching 49 passes for 472 yards and another score in his first season, which resulted in a Pro Bowl nod. At the time, he had the third-most yards from scrimmage as a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1984) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999).

Martin's best season came in his All-Pro year in 2015, when he rushed for 1,402 yards and six TDs and had 33 catches for 271 yards and another score.

He spent two more seasons in Tampa Bay after that, then finished his career in 2018 with the Raiders.

A California native, Martin attended Boise State from 2007 to 2011, and he ranks in the top 10 for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at the school. He was a first-team all-conference honoree twice.