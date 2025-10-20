Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct toward a referee following Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the league announced Monday.

According to the NFL's statement, Greenlaw "chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field."

He will be eligible to return to Denver's active roster next Monday, following the team's Week 8 home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26.

Sunday marked Greenlaw's season debut and his first game with the Broncos after signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract in March. He did not play in the preseason or in the first six games of the regular season because of thigh injuries.

Greenlaw played 21 snaps Sunday as the Broncos stormed back from a 19-0 fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Giants 33-32.

Greenlaw has three days to appeal the suspension, per the collective bargaining agreement.

