NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans are releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lockett, 33, asked for his release and was granted it Monday, the source said. Lockett is expected to be free to sign with another team after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Lockett signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Titans in April. Tennessee had hoped Lockett would bring a veteran presence to the receiver room and help rookie quarterback Cam Ward get acclimated to the NFL.

Lockett caught 10 passes for 70 yards in seven games while playing 181 (44.7%) offensive snaps.

The Titans are 1-6 and last week fired coach Brian Callahan.

Lockett spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and became the second-most-prolific pass catcher in franchise history. The Seahawks released him in March.