PHILADELPHIA -- Defensive end Brandon Graham has decided to come out of retirement and is finalizing a deal to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Graham, who was the longest-tenured player in franchise history, will suit up for his 16th season. In a video posted to social media, he teased a special announcement on his podcast "Unblocked" at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement last week. Smith led a depleted edge group with 1.5 sacks.

The Eagles came into the season with questions at edge rusher after the departures of Graham and Josh Sweat. The position took another hit when Nolan Smith Jr. was put on injured reserve last month because of a triceps injury. Smith is expected to return after Philadelphia's Week 9 bye.

Ogbo Okoronkwo was also put on IR because of a triceps injury after Philadelphia's Week 4 game.

Graham, 37, returned from a torn triceps muscle to play in last season's Super Bowl and helped the Eagles win their second championship in what was thought to be the final game of his NFL career.

"If he were to come back, hell yeah," left tackle Jordan Mailata said Sunday after Philadelphia's win at Minnesota. "That's uncle right there, uncle OG. One of the most important pieces we had getting a Super Bowl last year. I think it would just add depth and that pop."

Graham holds the Eagles' record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third in franchise history with 76.5 career sacks. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 and recorded his first double-digit sack season in 2022 with 11.

Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII helped secure a narrow win over the New England Patriots and delivered the first Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.