DETROIT -- Every time NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is at a Lions game, Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs says he wants "to show out," which is exactly what happened Monday night in a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gibbs was spectacular, totaling 218 yards and two rushing touchdowns, as the Lions continue to make a case as the NFL's best following a loss.

After falling at Kansas City in Week 6, Detroit bounced back with another home win while breaking out its all-black uniforms for the first time this season. Detroit is now 13-4 following a loss since the start of the 2022 campaign, which is the second-best record in NFL over that span after the Chiefs (11-2), per ESPN Research.

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

Detroit Lions (5-2)

Most surprising performance: Despite playing without starting safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Detroit's defense stepped up, particularly its secondary, which forced both of the Bucs' turnovers by halftime. The unit held an explosive Tampa Bay offense to 58 yards through two quarters and 251 for the game, and had four sacks. Lions cornerback Amik Robertson forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the second quarter, and cornerback Arthur Maulet ripped the ball away from Bucs tight end Cade Otton for an interception later in the half.

Biggest hole in game plan: Third-down conversions. Detroit went 3-for-13 on third-down attempts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said at halftime that he wasn't pleased with his team's third-down efficiency.

Stat to know: Gibbs broke free up the middle for the longest run of his NFL career with a 78-yard touchdown with 5:51 left in the first half. Gibbs' top speed was 22.2 mph, the fastest rushing TD by an offensive ball carrier this season, per Next Gen Stats. He is the only player over the past three seasons to reach 22 mph on a rushing touchdown, and he's done it twice now, including on a 70-yard touchdown in 2024 versus the Titans during Week 8. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Nov. 2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2)

With the return of franchise's scoring leader in Mike Evans (hamstring) and first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), the stars seemed set to align for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Motown, especially considering the Lions would be playing without nearly every starter in their secondary.

But that would not be the case, between the gaffes on defense and Evans leaving the game in the second quarter with a concussion and a broken clavicle after colliding with Rock Ya-Sin on a deep pass. The offense struggled to get going, and Mayfield's connection with the team's leading receiver in Egbuka -- going 4-for-12 for 58 yards while targeting him -- wasn't as efficient.

Tampa Bay came into the game with the best record in the NFC, but this loss pulled them back into the pack.

What to make of the quarterback performance: Mayfield looked uncomfortable and out of rhythm throughout the night, completing 28-of-50 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown with one interception -- although you can't pin that one on Mayfield when it was wrestled out of Otton's hands. The one bright spot was Mayfield slipping the ball past Hutchinson on a screen pass and connecting with rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson on a 22-yard touchdown. Mayfield also fumbled the ball on a sack from Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tyrus Wheat, although it was recovered by Tampa Bay tackle Tristan Wirfs. It wasn't a typical outing from a signal-caller who had been playing at an MVP level this season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Just like in the games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans, the Bucs' defense surrendered an explosive play and a touchdown on the opening drive. And once again, Tampa Bay looked vulnerable in the flat throughout the game. On the opening drive, the Bucs gave up a 30-yard reception to Gibbs coming out of the backfield; that was on SirVocea Dennis. They had issues with Gibbs in the flat again on a 24-yard catch then on a 28-yard reception, during which Dennis dove at his ankles, setting a touchdown in the third quarter.

Biggest surprise: The run defense -- fifth best in the league in giving up 3.7 yards per carry -- surrendered Gibbs' 78-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and the Lions averaged 5.1 yards per carry and finished with 164 yards. On Gibbs' play, the Bucs had both interior defensive linemen -- Greg Gaines and Elijah Roberts -- drop back into coverage with three defensive backs, Jacob Parrish, Tykee Smith and Zyon McCollum, attempting to converge on Gibbs in the backfield. But Gibbs found daylight to add to his huge night once past Roberts and Lavonte David. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: at New Orleans Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)