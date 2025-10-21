Bucs WR Mike Evans needs to assisted off the field after lunging for a deep pass. (0:34)

DETROIT -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and franchise-leading scorer Mike Evans suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Evans was carted to the locker room after Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin tackled him to the turf on a deep pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Evans' head hit the turf as he and Ya-Sin went tumbling to the ground. Ya-Sin got up immediately and was uninjured.

Evans laid on the field for several seconds after the play, grimacing but motionless while Mayfield stared in disbelief. Tight end Cade Otton, running back Rachaad White and left tackle Tristan Wirfs huddled around Evans as he was being attended to by the training staff, with rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka kneeling at his side.

Then, Bucs' longtime defensive captain Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles walked onto the field to check on Evans while his offensive teammates returned to the huddle. Evans needed additional time and assistance before leaving the field.

Evans, who was recently named the fourth greatest player in team history as part of its 50-year celebration, was ruled out for the remainder of the game. This marked his first game back since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3.