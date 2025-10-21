Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had been itching for a breakout game in 2025 and finally got it, using the Monday Night Football stage to showcase a two-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gibbs exploded for a career-best 218 scrimmage yards, the most by a Lions player in a game since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson had 329 yards in 2013, per ESPN Research.

Detroit won 24-9 to improve to 5-2 as it enters the bye week.

Gibbs ran for 136 yards while adding 82 receiving yards.

"This was my first 200-yard output, so yeah, it's kinda special," Gibbs said, smiling.

Gibbs also drew motivation from competing in front of Lions great Barry Sanders, his boyhood idol, as he broke free up the middle for the longest run of his NFL career with a 78-yard touchdown at 6:01 in the second quarter.

"It was just black. All I saw was black jerseys," Gibbs said of running behind Lions offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge on the long touchdown play. "I was like, 'Oh, s---' and I just ran straight."

Gibbs' top speed on the play was 22.2 mph, the fastest rushing touchdown by an offensive ball carrier this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

He is the only player over the past three seasons to reach 22 mph on a rushing touchdown, and he has done it twice now, including a 70-yard touchdown last season in Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans.

"Those really long ones are fun to watch, and I feel like I got the best seat in the house just to like see him hit the hole and then just like take off," said Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who went 20-for-29 for 241 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception versus Tampa Bay.

"I don't know how many safeties in the league could catch him. So as soon as he gets there, it's over. He's gone," Goff said. "It felt like last year, the Titans run, the 70-yard run, it was very similar where it's just like him on the safety and then it's over. But it's pretty cool. He's dang fast, and it's fun to watch."

Lions coach Dan Campbell was equally impressed with the offensive linemen's ability to open holes for Gibbs, as well as the solid blocking by receivers. He had anticipated a big break happening at some point for his star running back and sees more highlight plays ahead for Gibbs.

"You felt like this was coming. You felt like this has been building, and as he gets in better shape and starts getting his feet under him, starts getting the feel of it, starts breaking some tackles," Campbell said. "Every week he's gotten closer and closer, and tonight was a night where he busted one of these out of there and there will be no looking back. I think he's just going to continue to do this."

Gibbs punched in his second rushing touchdown of the night with a goal-line spin move from 5 yards out to put Detroit ahead 21-9 at 4:10 in the third quarter.

He became the second player with 200 scrimmage yards and two scrimmage touchdowns on Monday Night Football over the past 15 seasons, along with Tyreek Hill (Week 11 in 2018).

However, Gibbs remained nonchalant after the victory, crediting his offensive line for the performance. He wouldn't call Monday's game the best of his career, saying he has higher standards.

Detroit's defense also stepped up to hold the Buccaneers to a season-low nine points, despite playing without starting safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension) and cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed (hamstring).

The Lions are now looking forward to resting up during the bye week before returning for a home game Nov. 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I've been wanting to break a big run for a minute," Gibbs said. "I like runs like that so having this one really meant a lot."