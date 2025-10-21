Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants waived kicker Jude McAtamney after he missed two crucial extra point attempts in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.

McAtamney also missed an extra point the previous week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, when the Giants reclaimed the lead in Denver with 37 seconds remaining, the second-year kicker missed an extra point wide right to make it a two-point game. Denver then moved down the field and kicked the winning field goal as time expired.

"Got to make the kicks," McAtamney said afterwards. "Not gonna shy away from that. I'll take full responsibility."

The Giants (2-5) have veteran kicker Younghoe Koo on the practice squad and Graham Gano is eligible to return after missing four games while on injured reserve with a groin injury. Koo was a Pro Bowl kicker during his time with Atlanta from 2019 to 2025, but he was released by the Falcons earlier this year after missing a field goal in the opener.

The 38-year-old Gano was hurt during pregame warmups in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. New York was forced to use punter Jamie Gillan as its place-kicker during that contest.

The Giants signed Koo the following week after a workout and had an open competition at practice between Koo and McAtamney, which McAtamney won.

The former NFL International Pathway Program player and Rutgers product made both of his field goal attempts as the Giants kicker over the past four weeks, but neither was over 40 yards and coach Brian Daboll passed on several long-range attempts during those contests.