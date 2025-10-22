Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- NFL coaches' challenges have succeeded 20% more often than they did last season, due to an under-the-radar change made this offseason that allows coaches and club staffers in the coaching booth to view the same camera feed as the replay official at the game.

"In the replay booth, the replay official has a smaller screen with that working box in the middle of their screen," NFL VP of replay training and development Mark Butterworth said Tuesday. "Whatever's in the replay official's working box, it goes to both teams and their coaches."

Before this season, the only feed a coaching staff could see in its booth was the broadcast footage, and depending on what window the game was played in, that view was often late and limited. Prime-time games have more broadcast cameras and, therefore, more angles to view, whereas games played in the 1 p.m. window have fewer broadcast cameras and made it particularly difficult for coaches in the booth to get a good angle on a specific play.

"What you were watching last night in your hotel rooms, that's all you could see," said Butterworth, from Art McNally Gameday Central, the room at the league office in New York where every replay review happens.

NFL replay challenges through Week 7 The NFL instituted changes to the replay system in 2025, most notably a new camera feed for coaches. Season Correct Total Success rate 2025 36 60 60% 2024 21 53 39.6% 2023 24 55 42.9% 2022 18 51 35.3% 2021 16 46 34.8%

Butterworth opened the doors of AMGC on Tuesday to reporters in town for the fall league meeting. He said he'd left the previous night around 2 a.m. after the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, and in an effort to demystify the replay process -- "our only goal is to protect the shield," he said -- he toggled through multiple screens that still showed angles from Lumen Field, the site of the late Monday night game. He pointed out the new-this-year angles of the 12 boundary cameras that are installed at each NFL stadium and have helped improve the accuracy of goal-line and sideline-governed plays.

"This is a fully immersive touch screen," Butterworth said. "I can go to a bunch of different angles, hit presets, and besides the replay officials doing that, now the teams can see something non-broadcast, which is typically, hopefully, more relevant to that specific play."

That hope appears to have manifested in reality. Those additional angles have boosted challenge success rates this season through seven games by about half; from 40% last season to 60% in this one. Teams are also so far challenging more often than they were at this point last season. Coaches have thrown 60 total challenge flags through seven weeks of 2025 compared to an average of 51.5 through the first seven weeks of the past four seasons.

A person involved in game management for an NFL club told ESPN: "There are a couple of challenges the Hawk-Eye view has helped prevent me from throwing."

"It's a huge game changer to get the looks instantly and not have to guess on close plays and hope for the best cause you threw it blind with the opponent going hurry-up," said a game management coach for another NFL club.

Whenever a broadcast refers to a call coming in from "New York," it refers to this room filled with rows of workspaces with headphones, monitors and Xbox controllers. There's a light above each workspace, which glows green when a game kicks off and then red when a game enters the final two minutes of overtime. At the center of the room is what Butterworth calls the "captain's perch," where senior VP of officiating administration Perry Fewell sits to preside over his staff.

Butterworth said he can listen to six games at a time, and from another desk in the middle of the room, two staffers toggle between audio feeds, switching to any game that has an official making an announcement or a coach issuing a challenge.

Butterworth and each of the replay supervisors wear a wireless belt pack that allows them to speak with the replay official in the booth at each game, or the full crew of seven on-field officials. In the fifth year of replay assist, Butterworth said his staff is doing more expedited reviews, in which the referee is not consulted or shown the replay video, (total reviews are up from 117 last season to 137 through seven weeks this season) and making quick decisions on clear and obvious calls, and the average time of review has decreased nearly a full minute in the past two years.

In 2023, through seven weeks of the season, the average time of review was 2:20. This year, it's down to 1:25.

"So now we're giving more live action, instead of having that Peter Pan pose -- officials standing around and talking," Butterworth said.

"Our standard is a very high standard of efficiency and accuracy. Our goal is to keep the review time low, accuracy rate high, and get back to actual live snaps in that three-hour game."

Replay supervisors oversee the replay assistants, one per game, who use an Xbox controller to view the different camera angles. For a prime-time game like Monday night's Texans at Seahawks, that meant 18 different angles from the broadcast alone.

"This is replay nirvana in this room," Butterworth said.

In another change this season, the league moved the replay assistant off the road to work out of AMGC each week. The assistants were previously at the stadiums with their assigned officiating crews.

With the expansion of replay assist and replay's role in the NFL, one question comes up frequently among those who work in game management. Who is the final decision-maker on replay? Is there one person or multiple? Teams can see the officials on the field working their game, but they don't know which replay supervisors or vice presidents are making decisions on reviews. Rule 15 in the NFL rulebook says the "senior VP of officiating or his or her designee" is the person who can initiate a review of a play, conduct a review, change the ruling of a play or disqualify a player.

When asked for clarity on that, Butterworth said that per the rulebook, "the decision is made in the AMGC."

"It's the designee of the senior vice president, Perry. Ultimately, that responsibility falls to me. I may be in review right here, but there's other supervisors and decision-makers. When there are layups, we just say, 'Hey, let's run with it.' When there's an issue, when there's anything hairy, Perry is usually sending me over, or you're listening to it, or you see it, and go over and make sure. When it goes well, it's, 'Great job team!' If there's ever an issue, that falls to me."

Butterworth didn't provide the specific names of the other replay decision-makers, their titles, or which games they are responsible for.

"There may be nine games in the typical one o'clock window," he said. "So again, there's training and trust to make sure that whoever's making that decision, if there's issues, they're going to call me over or we're going to have a discussion about it to make sure it goes. Most of the replay decisions, though, are like, 'Hey, we have a touchdown on the field?' 'Yeah, we're good.'"

Butterworth took the job with the league office ahead of last season as part of a larger restructuring of the officiating department. He worked in NFL replay booths with officiating crews for 25 years, and has never been an on-field official. Neither has Fewell, who came to the officiating office in 2020 from a career in coaching defense.

"I'm more of an anomaly," Butterworth said. "Most people have come up grassroots, through officiating the game on the field."

Butterworth said he is looking for college replay officials to populate the league's replay pipeline, and that landscape has changed recently. It used to be that most college replay officials went up to the booth after a career of on-field officiating. "But now we're finding, as you talk about the Xbox controller, we need people with that technical acumen, so it doesn't matter the age," Butterworth said. "We can always teach the rules, we need people that are going to process information quickly and know what angles to look at to make sure we can either confirm the call or stop the game, replay assist things."

Troy Vincent, the NFL's EVP of football operations, told reporters Tuesday that officiating was a topic for review during the football session with ownership. "We talked a little bit about crew consistency, and areas that we need to improve on," Vincent said. "Look at Crew 1 to Crew 17 in particular, offensive pass interference and then offensive holding. Those two continue to keep coming up."

Neither of those two penalties are directly reviewable by replay.

The tush push play became a point of emphasis for NFL officiating crews and teams this season. The league's officiating department included the play on the weekly training tape following Week 2, saying that officials had missed a potential false start by the Eagles when they played Kansas City, and instructing crews to call the play "tight" going forward.

Vincent said Tuesday that the tush push isn't talked about much internally, but it is "very difficult to officiate in real time."

"When the guard is in the neutral zone or someone else is in the neutral zone, it's really hard for that line judge to identify based on what he's looking at down the line of scrimmage," Vincent said. "There's a team that still does it well. And we've seen other people have versions of it. But from an officiating standpoint, we're going to try to get better at identifying when someone is in the neutral zone or when someone leaves a little early."

The Eagles were called for a false start on the tush push Sunday at Minnesota, their first penalty on the play this season. False starts or defensive offside are not reviewable by replay assist.

Three sources in attendance at the fall league meeting told ESPN that the play was not a topic on the agenda this week.