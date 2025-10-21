Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- With the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is standing firm with his request to be traded from the team.

"Oh, for sure," Meyers said Tuesday. "But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football. If I'm here, I'll play good football. If I'm not here, I'll go out there and play wherever I'm supposed to be."

In August, Meyers requested a trade after being unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The Raiders, however, denied his request. Meyers is in the final year of his three-year, $33 million deal, which he signed in 2023 after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Since the season has started, Meyers said he hasn't put much thought into a new deal with the Raiders.

"That window kind of just closed with the offseason in it," Meyers said. "If it gets done, I don't care for real. I really just want to be in a good spot for me [and] my family."

Meyers added that he hasn't spoken with the team about his trade request as of late. He is focused on staying in the moment despite being a subject of trade rumors because Las Vegas sits in last place in the AFC West at 2-5.

"[The Raiders] know how I feel," Meyers said. "It's no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, 'Can you get me out of here?'

"If you move me, you move me. But in the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me, so I'm trying to make sure I'm being my best self for them."

During this time of the year, Meyers said the team tries to make light of the uncertainty.

He mentioned how the players will make jokes whenever they see their names appear in trade discussions. "Like, what time is your flight? It's all fun and games," he said.

"Everybody is a comedian around this thing, and I'm cool with it," he said. "I like hearing the jokes as long as guys are willing to talk about it. If they got an issue, I'll be open with them."

Meyers missed last week's 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a knee/toe injury that he sustained against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. He was sidelined for two days of practice before returning to the field Friday.

Meyers warmed up ahead of kickoff but decided it was best for him not to play. He practiced Tuesday and plans to be available for Week 9's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

"It wasn't cool sitting on the bench watching guys lose like that," Meyers said. "I definitely just want to go out there, do my part [and] hopefully bring a little spark to the offense."

In 97 career games (76 starts), Meyers, 28, has totaled 422 catches for 4,921 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has recorded at least 800 yards in four consecutive seasons and totaled a career-best 1,027 yards in 2024. Through six games in 2025, Meyers has totaled 29 catches for 329 yards.

Despite the Raiders' struggles, especially on offense (three games with fewer than 10 points scored), Meyers said the team has remained close.

"Everybody still very much care about winning. We're out here fighting," Meyers said. "It's a new regime. We are trying."