July is too early to judge an NFL offseason. Seven weeks into the regular season? The perfect time.

I'm being a little facetious here, but with nearly two months of football in the books, we do have a much better sense of how each NFL team's acquisitions have fared in their new digs. Some players haven't made it onto the field at all, while others have transformed their new franchises. Coaches have shifted team cultures into better places or no longer have working keycards. A lot has already happened, even if there's much more to come.

And so, I'm here today to sort each of the league's 32 teams and their offseason business into tiers. I suppose success is in the eye of the beholder, but the question I'm asking for each move a team made is this: If it could make the same move again, would it? Would it draft that player with the same pick it did in April? Would it spend the same amount of money to bring in a player? Would it hire that coach?

Naturally, I've tried to adjust this for the capital invested in a player. The expectations should be higher for a first-round pick than for a Day 3 selection. Free agents signed for $15 million per year should be starting; guys making $2 million are valuable if they're even solid rotational contributors. I don't want to punish the decision to sign or draft players who have suffered injuries, but if a player with a significant injury history (such as Marcus Davenport) is out injured again, it seems fair to be critical of that choice.

Crucially, keep in mind that these tiered rankings are relative to the expectations I believe each team realistically could have had given what they spent this offseason. It's unrealistic to compare the Patriots to the Ravens, for example, when the Pats signed six new starters who make $8 million or more this year, while the Ravens didn't sign any. Instead, I'm judging the Patriots versus what would have been reasonable expectations for their spending, and the Ravens by the same token.

I've separated teams into seven tiers, starting with the best offseason of the bunch and working my way from exceeding expectations down to coming up meaningfully short, finishing with the worst offseason in the league. I'm not sure anyone should be surprised with where these tiers start, though. (Teams are listed alphabetically within each tier.)

The NFL's best offseason

Highlights: Signing QB Daniel Jones (one year, $14 million) and safety Cam Bynum (four years, $60 million), hiring DC Lou Anarumo, drafting first-round TE Tyler Warren

Disappointments: The draft picks after Warren

I'm not sure how any other team could receive more glowing reviews. The Colts signed Jones away from the Vikings with an opportunity to beat out Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting job, and what he has done with that chance has exceeded any possible expectation. Jones leads the NFL in QBR (80.2) while also posting the league's highest success rate and its lowest sack rate. He has been a legitimate MVP candidate while making less than just about every other veteran starting QB in the league. If he keeps this up, Jones will be one of the best one-year acquisitions in league history.

Meanwhile, Anarumo has helped turn around a defense that couldn't tackle or cover last season, with his exotic pressures and variety of defensive looks creating turnover opportunities for the Colts on a weekly basis. Bynum has played a huge role in locking down the back end for Indy, while fellow veteran defensive back Charvarius Ward was off to a solid start before suffering a concussion during pregame warmups and hitting injured reserve.

Warren was my pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year after four weeks, and he continues to impress in one of the league's most entertaining and unique roles. He's 14th among all receivers in yards per route run. The rest of the draft class hasn't made much of an impact. Second-rounder JT Tuimoloau was a healthy scratch to start the season and has played just 62 defensive snaps. Third-round cornerback Justin Walley is out for the year after tearing an ACL in camp.

Way ahead of expectations

Highlights: Signing the trio of DT Milton Williams (four years, $104 million), Edge Harold Landry III (three years, $43.5 million) and Edge K'Lavon Chaisson (one year, $3 million) in free agency; hiring HC Mike Vrabel and OC Josh McDaniels

Disappointments: Slow starts for RB TreVeyon Henderson (second-round pick) and WR Kyle Williams (third-round pick)

The Patriots spent more and made more significant changes than any other team in the NFL this offseason, so it's no surprise they're improved. Some of their moves are still sorting themselves out. Stefon Diggs played a huge role in the mood-shifting win over the Bills, but he's averaging just under 52 receiving yards across the rest of the season. First-round pick Will Campbell has had his rough patches, notably a difficult game against the Steelers, but he has also been a major upgrade on what was arguably the league's worst left tackle situation.

The best of New England's signings, even adjusting for cost, have come up front on the defensive line. Williams has been a force in the largest role of his career, ranking fifth among all tackles in pass rush win rate. He has come through when the Patriots needed, closing out the win over the Dolphins in Week 2 with a game-sealing sack of Tua Tagovailoa.

The edges have been just as impressive (and on contracts that are way less expensive). Landry has 5.5 sacks and 12 knockdowns in seven games. There aren't many ends who can say they've successfully chased down Josh Allen as the read defender. And while Chaisson was a major disappointment with the Jags, he's suddenly a valuable starting edge defender. Chaisson has 4.5 sacks and eight knockdowns, and he created pressures that produced an interception against the Dolphins and likely saved a touchdown against the Bills. His deal is a bargain for $3 million.

If there's anything the Patriots would hope to see, it's more out of their Day 2 picks on offense. Henderson has averaged 3.6 yards per carry and been a significant liability in pass protection, preventing the Patriots from expanding his role amid Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble issues and Antonio Gibson's season-ending knee injury. And Williams has just two catches and 20 receiving yards through seven games. Third-round guard Jared Wilson has been on the field but has also been New England's worst lineman so far, especially in pass protection.

Highlights: Drafting first-round Edge Abdul Carter and QB Jaxson Dart; drafting fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo

Disappointments: Signing S Jevon Holland (three years, $45.3 million), QB Russell Wilson (one year, $10.5 million) and OT James Hudson III (two years, $12 million)

The young guys have been the reason to watch the Giants. Dart and Skattebo have been two boosts of energy for Big Blue. Dart has quickly established himself as an entertaining improviser and scrambler. Skattebo's propensity for finding contact has made him a fan favorite, though he was run over in pass protection on the Dart pick that fueled a Broncos comeback last week. And Carter is one of the betting favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The veterans? Not quite as much. Wilson had one swan song against the Cowboys before being benched; the Giants paid him $8.6 million for three starts and hope they won't have to make it to a fourth. Holland has had his ups-and-downs in coverage, while Hudson was essentially kicked out of the lineup after a sequence of four penalties in four plays against the Cowboys in Week 2. The swing tackle hasn't played an offensive snap since.

What went right or wrong for Justin Fields (Jets), George Pickens (Cowboys), Daniel Jones (Colts), Cam Skattebo (Giants) and Cam Robinson (Texans)? ESPN Illustration

Highlights: Hiring DC Robert Saleh; drafting first-round DL Mykel Williams, second-round DT Alfred Collins and fifth-round S Marques Sigle; trading for Edge Bryce Huff, signing QB Mac Jones (two years, $8.4 million)

Disappointments: Extending QB Brock Purdy (five years, $265 million), signing WR Demarcus Robinson (two years, $8 million)

Well, the conversation is going to be out there, right? Jones hasn't been as good as Purdy, but in five starts filling in, Jones has gone 4-1 and posted a 55.2 QBR. Purdy is better, posting a 68.8 mark over 2022-24, but is the difference between the two worth more than $48 million per season? Would Kyle Shanahan and the Niners' front office make that same decision again? Maybe, but $48 million would pay the salaries of a bunch of starters for a team that has had so many other talented players get hurt this season.

The defense has managed to keep its head above water despite losing its two best players in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Saleh has done an excellent job coaxing solid or better performances out of the rookies on that side of the ball, with Collins helping the Niners win against the Rams by punching the ball out of L.A. running back Kyren Williams's hands at the goal line, saving a touchdown. Huff joined the ranks of the walking wounded by suffering a hamstring injury last week, but the Eagles castoff leads the team with 24 pressures and 10 quick pressures, an excellent return for a player the 49ers are paying only $7.7 million in 2025.

Highlights: Signing QB Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million), Edge DeMarcus Lawrence (three years, $32.5 million) and CB Derion Kendrick (one year, $1 million); trading away QB Geno Smith; drafting first-round G Grey Zabel

Disappointments: Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one year, $4 million)

John Schneider strikes again. After trading Russell Wilson and promoting Smith into the starting role at just the right time, the longtime Seahawks general manager moved on from Smith and signed Darnold to take over as the starting quarterback in Seattle. Darnold is coming off his worst start of the season, but he leads the league in yards per attempt (9.1) and is sixth in the NFL in QBR (73.2).

Lawrence has been a physical force on the edge for a deep and talented Seahawks front seven. The longtime Cowboys defender has three sacks and 22 hurries on 141 pass-rushing opportunities. Zabel was on my early Offensive Rookie of the Year ballot and has helped solidify the Seahawks' offensive line. One of the few disappointments was Valdes-Scantling, who was guaranteed $3 million over the offseason before failing to make the 53-man roster.

Highlights: Drafting first-round WR Emeka Egbuka, third-round CB Jacob Parrish and seventh-round WR Tez Johnson; signing Edge Haason Reddick (one year, $14 million)

Disappointments: Re-signing WR Chris Godwin Jr. (three years, $66 million)

The Bucs have been forced to dip into their reserves to battle injuries, so it has been good that their draft class has been up to the task. Egbuka seemed like a luxury pick when Tampa Bay took him in the first round, but the Ohio State star has been essential for Baker Mayfield. He's 11th among all wideouts in receiving yards per game (75.3). Parrish has been feisty in the slot on defense, and Johnson has racked up 161 receiving yards and two scores over the past three games after just about everybody else in front of him on the depth chart was injured.

GM Jason Licht didn't make too many false steps this offseason, but I wonder whether the Bucs would still want to bring Godwin back on this contract after a rough start to 2025. Godwin was always likely to miss time at the beginning of the season after dislocating his ankle in 2024, but he was out for the first three games, mustered 26 receiving yards in consecutive contests and has then been sidelined again for two straight because of pain in his fibula. Godwin is going to miss this week's game against the Saints and has no timeframe for a return.

Slightly above expectations

Highlights: Signing Edge Josh Sweat (four years, $76.4 million) and DT Calais Campbell (one year, $5.5 million); re-signing Edge Baron Browning (two years, $15 million)

Disappointments: Signing LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (two years, $10 million)

The Cardinals haven't been able to get much out of their top rookies because of injuries, as first-round pick DT Walter Nolen III has yet to debut because of a calf issue, while second-round CB Will Johnson missed two games because of a groin injury.

Their veteran signings have had more success. Sweat has five sacks and 21 pressures off the edge after joining from the Eagles, while Campbell makes plays on a weekly basis in the middle of his 18th pro campaign. Browning, making peanuts relative to other edge rushers, is second on the team with 19 pressures.

Davis-Gaither is one of the few veteran additions who might not have lived up to expectations, as the former Bengals linebacker has allowed a 111.6 passer rating in coverage for Jonathan Gannon's defense. He was also fined for a hip-drop tackle in the loss to the 49ers, though the play wasn't penalized on the field.

Highlights: Signing LB Divine Deablo (two years, $14 million), re-signing C Ryan Neuzil (two years, $9.5 million), drafting third-round S Xavier Watts

Disappointments: Signing DT Morgan Fox (two years, $5.5 million), drafting first-round Edge Jalon Walker

Most of Atlanta's work this offseason was rebuilding a perennially disappointing defense, and there have been some pleasant surprises. Deablo has become a very useful player in Raheem Morris' defense as a blitzer and green-dot rusher, often lining up directly over the center and creating problems for pass protection schemes with his timing and athletic traits. Watts and fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. have been meaningful additions in the secondary, with Bowman arguably looking more impressive before a hamstring injury.

Some of the moves haven't been quite as impactful. Fox didn't make it to the Week 1 roster, with the Falcons guaranteeing $3 million to a player who never suited up for a regular-season snap with the organization. Morris has been very aggressive in rotating his defensive linemen, but Walker has just five pressures on 124 snaps after being selected with the 15th pick in April's draft. Fellow first-rounder James Pearce Jr. has twice as many pressures across 24 additional snaps, though he somehow has only four tackles through six games.

Highlights: Trading away WR Adam Thielen, signing RB Rico Dowdle (one year, $2.8 million), drafting fifth-round TE Mitchell Evans

Disappointments: Re-signing CB Mike Jackson (two years, $10.5 million)

The Panthers chose the right time to move on from Thielen, who had been productive in Carolina before being dealt to Minnesota just before the season. He has been lost in the shuffle there. While the Panthers won't see the fourth-round pick that forms the bulk of the return for Thielen until 2027, getting out from what was owed to a player who has 47 receiving yards in Minnesota is an easy victory.

Dowdle has been a revelation since moving into the starting lineup after Chuba Hubbard's injury, becoming one of a handful of players in NFL history to produce consecutive 200-yard scrimmage games. The former Cowboys back was averaging 3 yards per carry before the opportunity, so I'm not sure I would count on him playing like Jim Brown the rest of the way in a rotational role alongside Hubbard. But it's hard to argue that Carolina hasn't already gotten its $2.8 million worth out of the 27-year-old back.

Most of Carolina's biggest moves are either tracking to be right around expectation (drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan) or have been impacted by unexpected injuries (signing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton). Jackson was a pleasant surprise as a starter in 2024, and he hasn't been terrible this season, but most of the big plays against Carolina have come on throws against the former Seahawks cornerback. Overall, though, this has been a very reasonable offseason for the Panthers.

Highlights: An impressive draft class, signing DT Maliek Collins (two years, $20 million)

Disappointments: Signing Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (one year, $4.8 million)

This was a rebuilding year for the Browns as they begin the process of getting out from under the Deshaun Watson financial fiasco, so there weren't going to be many free agents coming in. Collins has been an essential part of one of the league's best defensive lines, with the former Cowboys D-tackle and third-year pro Isaiah McGuire both taking advantage of the double-teams typically sent toward star edge rusher Myles Garrett. Tryon-Shoyinka was expected to be part of that mix, but the Browns seemed to quickly lose interest in him, and he has played just 29 defensive snaps through seven games.

GM Andrew Berry needed to hit on his draft class to get the ball rolling back in the right direction for Cleveland, and everything seems to suggest that the Browns nailed 2025. First-round defensive tackle Mason Graham ranks 10th in pass rush win rate among defensive tackles, five spots behind Collins. Their second-rounders might be even more impactful. Running back Quinshon Judkins has 467 rushing yards and five scores in six games. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was my pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year at the quarter-season mark. And tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been able to translate his standout traits to the pro level.

I'm not sure the Browns landed a quarterback of the future in this class by drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but adding four players who look like they'll be above-average or better starters in the NFL in one draft is always a victory.

Highlights: Extending Edge Nik Bonitto (four years, $106 million), re-signing LB Justin Strnad (one year, $2.9 million), signing RB J.K. Dobbins (one year, $2.1 million)

Disappointments: Signing TE Evan Engram (two years, $23 million) and LB Dre Greenlaw (three years, $31.5 million), drafting third-round DL Sai'vion Jones

How many players are bargains two months into their contract extensions? Bonitto got a deserved raise after breaking out as a Pro Bowler in his third season, but he has taken another leap forward. My pick as Defensive Player of the Year at the quarter-season mark, Bonitto now has eight sacks and 17 knockdowns through seven games and has also been called upon as a spy against mobile quarterbacks. He's doing that while making significantly less money than fellow DPOY candidates Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons, and while those two might get double-teamed more often, Bonitto has been more productive as a pass rusher than any other edge defender in the league -- and not by a small margin.

Sean Payton has been able to find the right role for Dobbins, who has been efficient and effective between the tackles. I can't say the same thing about Engram, whose inability to threaten teams vertically or physically has extended to Denver. He has 179 receiving yards in six games. Greenlaw has missed six games because of injuries and was suspended after arguing with an official at the end of his Broncos debut, while Jones has logged as many healthy scratches (six) as defensive snaps.

Highlights: Signing CB Jourdan Lewis (three years, $30 million), hiring DC Anthony Campanile

Disappointments: Trading up to draft WR/CB Travis Hunter

The Jaguars made a lot of aggressive moves this offseason, so many of them are still works in progress or somewhere between hits and misses. That includes new coach Liam Coen, who has overseen an improved running game but hasn't been able to wipe out a weekly stream of mental mistakes and procedural penalties. New offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari have been upgrades on the players who were there before them, but I'm not sure they're values at what they're being paid.

I'm still optimistic about Hunter's future after the two-way star had his best game as a pro in London last week, racking up 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets as a wide receiver. When the Jaguars traded two first-round picks to draft Hunter, though, the only way to justify that sort of move was to treat him as a generational prospect on both sides of the ball. He hasn't been that guy: Hunter has been mostly anonymous as a cornerback, allowing short completions in limited time while ranking 57th among wideouts in yards per route run.

Hunter is going to be a solid player, and there's still plenty of time for him to develop, but he has not consistently shown the sort of ceiling that led the Jags to value him like a quarterback of the future with the draft capital they sent to the Browns. The far better cornerback has been Lewis, the 30-year-old veteran signed away from the Cowboys. I'm never going to believe there were other teams really willing to pay Lewis anything close to what he received from the Jaguars, but you can't argue with the results. Lewis has been a Pro Bowl-caliber slot corner and a hit for new general manager James Gladstone.

Highlights: Drafting first-round LB Jihaad Campbell and second-round S Andrew Mukuba

Disappointments: Promoting OC Kevin Patullo, extending RB Saquon Barkley (two years, $41.2 million), various moves at cornerback

This had to be a quiet offseason for the Eagles, who spent heavily to keep their core in 2024 and let a handful of veteran contributors leave for cap reasons this past spring. Philly would obviously love to have players such as Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in the fold, but that was never going to be realistic.

The Eagles can be excited about the play of their young contributors on defense, though. Campbell and Mukuba have stepped into the starting lineup and looked like they belonged from day one. They're both down-ballot Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates and much-needed additions for the Eagles given the team's cutbacks on that side of the ball.

Barkley's new deal looms as a choice Howie Roseman might not make if he had the chance to do it again. Giving their star back a new contract after the 2024 season seemed like a deserved reward for Barkley's MVP-caliber campaign, but he has fallen back to Earth this season, struggling to spike the big plays we saw from him on seemingly a weekly basis a year ago. If the Eagles hadn't touched Barkley's deal or merely given him a raise for the 2025 season, the 28-year-old would have had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract for 2026. Instead, the Eagles will owe Barkley $16.8 million next year and are already on the hook for $2.5 million of his $15.8 million in 2027.

I suspect Barkley will turn things around, but the Eagles were expecting much more than 3.3 yards per carry when they gave the reigning Offensive Player of the Year an improved deal this offseason.

Highlights: Signing QB Aaron Rodgers (one year, $13.7 million); trading for and extending WR DK Metcalf (four years, $132 million)

Disappointments: Trading for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, signing CB Darius Slay (one year, $10 million), drafting third-round RB Kaleb Johnson

The Steelers have to feel good about their major additions on offense. Rodgers, signed as the last veteran quarterback left standing, is 19th in the NFL in QBR through seven weeks (55.0). He's not the Rodgers of old, and he has put the ball at risk a little more often than coach Mike Tomlin might like, but the future Hall of Famer has completed 68.6% of his passes. The contract matters here: He's making about half of what Justin Fields signed for in his deal with the Jets. And then on top of that, Metcalf is averaging 2.4 yards per route run, 13th in the league among wide receivers this season.

Other moves to add veterans haven't been as promising. Ramsey made a couple of key late plays in early-season wins, but it's clear defenses aren't afraid of throwing at him. He's allowing a 106.5 passer rating in coverage, while fellow veteran addition Slay is 13 points worse. Smith has been marginalized at times in an offense that has cycled through four tight ends, and he is on pace for 332 receiving yards in his reunion season with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

In a draft with so many promising running backs, Johnson has gotten off to a rough start after being selected in the third round. He has averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on 14 attempts, and after an early-season mistake on a kickoff, the Steelers took him off return duties. First-round pick Derrick Harmon has been very promising, but he missed the beginning of the year because of a knee injury.

Exactly average

Highlights: Trading for WR George Pickens; hiring HC Brian Schottenheimer; signing RB Javonte Williams (one year, $3 million) and Edge James Houston (one year, $1 million); extending TE Jake Ferguson (four years, $50 million)

Disappointments: Trading Edge Micah Parsons to the Packers; hiring DC Matt Eberflus; not re-signing RB Rico Dowdle; trading for LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and CB Kaiir Elam

A lot has happened here. It has been almost universally either a wild success or a dramatic failure, with very little in-between. All of that adds up to a roughly average offseason, although you could probably make a case in either direction.

Let's start with the positives: This has been one of the very best offenses in the NFL. The trade for Pickens has proved to be a bargain and essential while CeeDee Lamb was out because of his high ankle sprain; he is on pace for 1,474 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Dowdle has been excellent in Carolina, but Williams is playing the best football of his career in Dallas and leads all backs in rush yards over expectation. Schottenheimer was a punchline when the Cowboys hired him as their coach, but the Dallas offense has clicked, even while down multiple starting offensive linemen. The former Jets and Seahawks assistant deserves credit for getting Dak Prescott & Co. back to their best.

On the other hand, the Cowboys traded away Parsons and their defense completely and utterly collapsed. Dallas is 31st in EPA per play allowed and 30th in points allowed per possession. I'd put most of the blame here on owner and general manager Jerry Jones, but Eberflus has received criticism and might be the latest one-and-done coordinator in Big D. Moves for former first-round picks Murray and Elam haven't panned out; Elam has allowed a 133.4 passer rating in coverage, while Murray has struggled with his tackling and gap discipline.

Great offense, awful defense, average offseason, average team.

Highlights: Extending Edge George Karlaftis (four years, $88 million), signing DT Jerry Tillery (one year, $1.7 million)

Disappointments: Signing CB Kristian Fulton (two years, $20 million)

This was a quiet offseason for the Chiefs, with their most notable moves coming along the offensive line. Those don't really fit in either of the highlight or disappointment categories. They miss Joe Thuney, of course, but moving on from the veteran guard created the financial space to extend Trey Smith, who became the highest-paid guard in football. First-round pick Josh Simmons had settled in at left tackle before leaving the team for personal reasons, and while Jaylon Moore looked like he was the most overpaid swing tackle in the league while he sat earlier this season, he has come in handy with Simmons unavailable.

Signing Karlaftis for half of what the league's best edge rushers are getting paid looks to be an inspired decision from GM Brett Veach. Karlaftis' 13 quick QB pressures are tied with Myles Garrett and others for the fifth most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats, albeit almost always one-on-one against pass protectors.

Fulton, who has never played a full 16- or 17-game season as a pro, has been limited to 17 defensive snaps by injuries and hasn't played since Week 2.

Highlights: Signing WR Davante Adams (two years, $44 million) and DT Poona Ford (three years, $27.6 million)

Disappointments: Drafting second-round TE Terrance Ferguson, re-signing WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million)

This wasn't a very active offseason for the Rams, and nothing has been particularly outlandish or ominously subpar. Adams is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Jaguars, but those touchdowns also came on a grand total of 35 yards on eight targets. He has six touchdowns in seven games (and would have more if Matthew Stafford hadn't missed him on consecutive snaps for a would-be touchdown against the Ravens), but he's also 25th in yards per route run. Adams has been just fine.

Atwell seems like he shouldn't belong on the disappointing side when you consider that he caught an 88-yard touchdown pass to beat the Colts, but that also came on a play in which the slot cornerback fell down. Even with a couple of big plays, Atwell is 54th in yards per route run while playing 38% of the offensive snaps, which isn't much for $10 million. And Ferguson has just two catches for 52 yards, though one of them was a 31-yard touchdown against the Jags last week.

Slightly below expectations

Highlights: Signing Edge Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million), getting a new deal done with QB Josh Allen (six years, $330 million)

Disappointments: Signing DL Michael Hoecht (three years, $21 million) and Larry Ogunjobi (one year, $6.7 million) -- only for both to be suspended

Bills GM Brandon Beane is almost always going to build his teams around drafting, developing and retaining talent, and so most of the biggest moves the Bills made this offseason were about keeping their own. They ripped up Allen's old contract and gave him what is essentially a new deal with an average salary of $55 million per year, which should age well as the quarterback market rises in the years to come. James Cook III, Christian Benford and Greg Rousseau all signed reasonable extensions, too.

Adding defensive line depth for a team constantly tormented by Patrick Mahomes in the postseason was a must, and that has been very hit or miss. Bosa has been both healthy and productive, as his 22 pressures are tied for fourth in the league, per ESPN's charting data. Bosa might have been seen as a replacement for Von Miller in the famous player situational pass-rush role, but Bosa has played more than two-thirds of the defensive snaps -- very useful.

The other defensive line additions haven't yet played, owing to a bizarre bit of simultaneous discipline. The Bills knew when they signed Hoecht last spring that he was going to be suspended for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, while Ogunjobi found out about his identical suspension after agreeing to terms with Buffalo. The Bills likely ended up getting a discount on both players' deals and might have believed they could get by without them early in the season. But when DaQuan Jones was injured in warmups against the Falcons on Oct. 13, the Bills had to turn to rookie Deone Walker as an every-down player, which didn't go well.

First-round pick Maxwell Hairston has also yet to make his NFL debut after suffering a knee injury in camp, which has led to a surprising amount of Tre'Davious White at cornerback. The most promising member of the rookie class has likely been blocking tight end Jackson Hawes, who looks like a very useful part of the offense after being drafted in the fifth round.

Bills fans might have wanted something flashier at receiver, but Beane's sole addition there was Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer, who was averaging 39 receiving yards before leaving the loss to the Falcons because of an ankle injury. Palmer's three-year, $29 million deal to serve as essentially the Bills' third or fourth wideout seemed a little curious, but Beane has made a habit of filling out the depth chart with these sorts of moves. With a Stefon Diggs reunion not in the cards and Davante Adams preferring the West Coast, I'm not sure there was an impactful receiver Beane was in position to add.

Highlights: Hiring HC Ben Johnson, signing CB Nahshon Wright (one year, $1.1 million), drafting seventh-round RB Kyle Monangai

Disappointments: Signing C Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million), Edge Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million) and DT Grady Jarrett (three years, $42.8 million); drafting first-round TE Colston Loveland

Has Johnson lived up to expectations so far in Chicago? Realistic ones, perhaps. The hype surrounding the first-time head coach in some circles might have been unrealistic, and he struggled early with some game management mistakes. But Johnson has helped get the most out of Chicago's run game and created plenty of completable passes for quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago's expected completion rate is a league-high 70.7%. (Its completion percentage over expectation, unfortunately, is a league-worst minus-9.5%.)

Dalman got off to a rough start with ill-timed penalties and some pass protection issues, while Loveland hasn't been the matchup mismatch the Bears were hoping to add, with the 10th overall pick producing just 78 receiving yards across his first five pro games. The much-needed additions the Bears made up front on defense haven't yet panned out, either. Odeyingbo's one sack came in the opener, while Jarrett was underwhelming before missing the past three games because of a knee injury.

Wright hasn't been great while being forced into a starting role at cornerback, but he did produce a valuable pick-six in the opener against the Vikings, and getting even vaguely competent play from a corner making $1.1 million is a win.

Highlights: Re-signing Edge Al-Quadin Muhammad (one year, $1.4 million), drafting second-round G Tate Ratledge

Disappointments: Drafting first-round DT Tyleik Williams, re-signing Edge Marcus Davenport (one year, $2.5 million)

The Lions didn't make many dramatic changes this offseason. Their big addition was cornerback D.J. Reed, who was off to a great start before suffering a hamstring injury and hitting injured reserve, which leaves him somewhere between these two poles. The acquire-in-bulk strategy across from Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line has had mixed results, too; Muhammad has been a solid starting edge rusher, even if his five sacks and 10 knockdowns might overstate the 30-year-old's impact.

The oft-injured Davenport, on the other hand, lasted two games before returning to injured reserve for the third consecutive season. Williams has had a quiet start to his debut campaign, and the first-rounder saw his role in the rotation diminish after the return of Alim McNeill on Monday night against the Buccaneers. And while Ratledge has struggled with quick NFL defensive linemen at times, he has already become a valuable part of the interior for the Lions; his initial double-team and ability to seal off Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David at the second level sprung Jahmyr Gibbs on his 78-yard touchdown run against the Bucs earlier this week.

Highlights: Trading for Edge Micah Parsons

Disappointments: Signing G Aaron Banks (four years, $77 million) and CB Nate Hobbs (four years, $48 million)

If you're surprised to see the Packers here, remember that the expectations for these moves should be very high. Parsons has been every bit as explosive and devastating as the Packers could have hoped, as the former Cowboys star is on pace for 15.5 sacks and 37 knockdowns, both of which would narrowly be career highs. It's not a stretch to suggest that Parsons was the difference between winning and losing in last week's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals, as the star pass rusher racked up three sacks, 11 quarterback pressures and a whopping eight quick pressures of Jacoby Brissett.

GM Brian Gutekunst's two key free agent signings, though, have been underwhelming. Banks has missed two and a half games because of various injuries, and his move displaced Elgton Jenkins to center, which hasn't been a positive for the veteran interior lineman. Hobbs, meanwhile, has allowed a 134.0 passer rating in coverage as the Packers have attempted to move a player who was at his best in the slot for the Raiders to the outside on a regular basis. It's possible that the veteran corner is still battling knee issues after having his meniscus repaired in August, but there's a real risk of the 26-year-old losing his starting role if he continues to play this way.

Highlights: Signing DT Teair Tart (one year, $4.5 million), CB Benjamin St-Juste (one year, $2.5 million) and WR Keenan Allen (one year, $3 million)

Disappointments: Signing G Mekhi Becton (two years, $20 million)

So many of Joe Hortiz's biggest offseason decisions have been impacted by injuries, many of which were bizarre or unexpected. Najee Harris had never missed an NFL start before suffering an eye injury over the summer in a fireworks-related mishap and then tearing his Achilles in Week 3. First-round pick Omarion Hampton looked impressive before going down with an ankle issue. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patellar tendon after signing a massive extension, while fellow star tackle Joe Alt suffered a high ankle sprain after previously staying on the field throughout his career at Notre Dame and his first season with the Chargers.

Becton's injury history is more checkered, though, and he has missed time in 2025 because of an illness and a hand issue. Becton has also disappointed when in the lineup. The Chargers have had more luck with some of their low-cost additions. Allen is on pace for another 1,000-yard season in his return to the Chargers, and St-Juste has been very helpful in a limited role as a backup cornerback.

Highlights: Signing CB Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $11 million) and LB Eric Wilson (one year, $2.6 million)

Disappointments: Losing QB Daniel Jones in free agency; signing DT Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million); trading for QB Sam Howell and WR Adam Thielen

Could the Vikings have seen Jones' spectacular breakout in Indianapolis coming? No. It's entirely possible they never had a realistic shot at signing Jones given the opportunity available with the Colts because he was going to be positioned as the likely backup behind J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota. Given McCarthy's inexperience, though, the Vikings didn't do enough to have a settled backup situation. Howell was acquired for two fifth-round picks and then traded with a sixth-rounder for future fifth- and seventh-round selections without taking a regular-season snap in Minnesota, leading the Vikings to turn to Carson Wentz once McCarthy was injured.

Vikings fans were excited about their reunion with Thielen before the season, but the 35-year-old wideout has been a nonfactor. Expected to make an impact while Jordan Addison was suspended, Thielen had two donuts across the first three games of the season, and he has just 47 receiving yards through six games, an underwhelming return for a player who cost the team a future fourth-round pick as part of a late-August trade.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's annual offseason reload of defensive free agents has been a mixed bag. Allen and Javon Hargrave have been useful interior pass rushers at times, but the Minnesota run defense has been disappointing, with the Vikings ranking below average in EPA per play and success rate on designed rushes. Wilson has carved out a starting role and pushed former starter Ivan Pace Jr. to the bench against the Eagles. And while Rodgers had his worst game of the season against former teammate A.J. Brown, the 27-year-old cornerback has provided a great value for his modest contract, with his performance against the Bengals representing one of the most productive and impactful games by a CB in recent league history.

Highlights: Trading for OT Laremy Tunsil, drafting seventh-round RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Disappointments: Drafting first-round OT Josh Conerly Jr., re-signing LB Bobby Wagner (one year, $8 million)

After a fantastic 2024 campaign, this season could be considered a heat check for Commanders general manager Adam Peters. His shot might have clanked off the rim. It has been a tough year for the Commanders, who have seen many of the players they expected to build around in 2025 either show age-related decline too quickly or regress in their second season with the team.

The Washington O-line hasn't been great, but that generally hasn't been because of Tunsil, who has been above average in pass protection. Conerly, his counterpart on the right side, struggled badly early in the season and might have been a candidate to hit the bench. The first-round pick has allowed 5.5 sacks, which ranks second among NFL right tackles, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Other veterans haven't lived up to expectations. The secondary as a whole has been a massive disappointment, with second-year corner Mike Sainristil taking a step backward and Marshon Lattimore giving up big plays on what seems like a weekly basis. In terms of players who moved this offseason, though, it has been tough to see the 35-year-old Wagner struggle to keep up in coverage, where he has allowed a 124.7 passer rating in coverage. The future Hall of Famer is still one of the league's soundest tacklers, but offenses have exploited his lack of range.

Way below expectations

Highlights: Drafting sixth-round K Tyler Loop

Disappointments: Drafting S Malaki Starks, LB Teddye Buchanan and Edge Mike Green; signing CB Jaire Alexander (one year, $4 million)

The Ravens didn't spend much in free agency, and so although they've gotten the occasional big catch from DeAndre Hopkins and regular snaps from defensive tackle John Jenkins, much of the impact they were hoping to get from offseason additions this season was always going to be through the draft.

Among the few signings, Alexander has been particularly painful. After 29 rough snaps in the opener, the Ravens sat him to rest his knee for three games. He came back against the Texans in Week 5, but although Alexander was active against the Rams in Week 6, the veteran didn't make it onto the field for a single snap.

The rookie class has had plenty of playing time given the injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but as I covered in my deep dive into the Ravens, the rookies have been disappointing. The lone exception might be Loop, who has gone 9-of-10 (including a 52-yarder) on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra point tries while also handling kickoffs for Baltimore.

Highlights: Re-signing Edge Joseph Ossai (one year, $6.5 million), extending WR Ja'Marr Chase (four years, $161 million)

Disappointments: Signing DT T.J. Slaton Jr. (two years, $14.1 million), firing DC Lou Anarumo, drafting first-round Edge Shemar Stewart

The Bengals made a series of bets this offseason to try to spark their defense. Those moves haven't worked yet.

Faced with the possibility that many of their young defenders had failed to develop because of bad drafting, the organization chose to fire Anarumo in the hopes that a fresh voice in Al Golden would unlock those players' talent. It's a lot easier to replace the defensive coordinator than a half-dozen contributors on defense. However, Anarumo has been excellent in Indianapolis. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 29th in EPA per play on the defensive side of the ball.

They're 31st in EPA allowed against designed runs, which is what Slaton was signed to shore up this offseason after leading the league in run stop win rate for the Packers a year ago. Stewart, the team's first-round pick, was involved in a contract dispute for much of the offseason and has played just 88 snaps while missing three games. One of the few positives on defense has been Ossai, who has 19 pressures so far this season, which is good for 12th in the league.

Highlights: Signing LB Devin White (one year, $1.2 million), extending Edge Maxx Crosby (three years, $106.5 million)

Disappointments: Signing G Alex Cappa (two years, $11 million) and LB Germaine Pratt (one year, $4.3 million); trading for and extending QB Geno Smith (two years, $75 million); hiring HC Pete Carroll and OC Chip Kelly; using a first-round pick on RB Ashton Jeanty

What can we say? I was optimistic about the arrivals of Carroll and Smith to solidify the two most important jobs within the organization, but the early returns have been disappointing. Smith has put the ball in danger too often and is in serious risk of being benched for Kenny Pickett with one or two more disappointing starts. It would be a surprise if he was back with the team in 2026, even given the fact that the Raiders owe him $18.5 million in guaranteed money next season.

Carroll hasn't been able to turn around the defense, either, though White has been a pleasant surprise at times for a player making close to the veteran minimum. Pratt lasted four games with the team before seemingly falling out with the organization and being released. Cappa was almost unplayable when filling in at guard. These aren't franchise-sinking moves, but when you're signing veterans to plug holes in your lineup or serve as depth guys and getting replacement-level play, you're burning money and incurring the opportunity cost of not landing on a promising young player at the beginning of his career.

When I wrote about rookie running backs earlier this month, I tried to make it clear that I don't pin much of Jeanty's slow start on him. At the same time, a team doesn't draft a running back with the sixth pick unless it thinks he can be a transcendent player, and Jeanty has mostly been unable to overcome the offensive dysfunction in Las Vegas. Taking a running back that high in what was regarded as the deepest RB class in recent memory was always a curious choice, and Vegas' other top-100 picks (wideout Jack Bech, cornerback Darien Porter and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant) have yet to make an impact, too.

Highlights: Re-signing DL Zach Sieler (three years, $66 million)

Disappointments: Failing to trade CB Jalen Ramsey until the summer, a disappointing draft class

There's not much here, as the largest guarantee the Dolphins handed out to a free agent this year was $7.3 million. That went to guard James Daniels, who inked a three-year, $24 million pact, and he played just one game before hitting injured reserve with an ankle injury. It has been that sort of season.

Extending Ramsey in 2024 was unnecessary and turned out to be a financial mess for the Dolphins. Left with a need to move a player on an exorbitant contract at a time of the year when most teams are done spending significant money, the Dolphins eventually landed on a Ramsey swap with the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick. In a secondary stocked with replacement-level cornerbacks, Fitzpatrick has been a stable voice at safety, but he's not going to propel this defense forward singlehandedly.

The real concern has to be the draft class, one the Dolphins needed to smash to help get their roster going in the right direction again. First-round pick Kenneth Grant has publicly admitted that he's unhappy with the start to his pro career. Second-round guard Jonah Savaiinaea, a Week 1 starter at left guard, has been overwhelmed in pass protection; he has allowed three sacks and a 9.3% pressure rate, the latter figure ranking 24th among left guards with at least 100 pass-blocking reps this season. And safety Dante Trader Jr. couldn't make a tackle in the flat on Ladd McConkey, setting up McConkey's 44-yard gain and an eventual winning field goal for the Chargers in Week 6. Nothing has gone right for Miami.

Highlights: Drafting third-round S Jonas Sanker

Disappointments: Signing WR Brandin Cooks (two years, $13 million) and CB Isaac Yiadom (three years, $9 million); trading for WR Devaughn Vele; drafting first-round OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

The Saints operate within their own universe, which is how a team with no hope of contending ends up trading a fourth-round pick for a 27-year-old wide receiver in Vele. He has four catches for 29 yards through six games, and although he was injured at one point in September, the former Broncos wideout has gone catchless while playing 33 snaps over the past two games.

GM Mickey Loomis' attempt to bring back the good old days by signing former Saints hasn't panned out. Cooks, playing ahead of Vele, is averaging 0.7 yards per route run. That's 56th out of the 60 wideouts who have run 150 or more routes this season. Yiadom allowed a 137.8 passer rating in coverage over four games before missing time with a hamstring injury.

Struggling veterans don't matter much in the big picture, but the young players who need to be part of the next great Saints team and their success in 2025 mean much more. And it has been a disappointing start for the latest in a series of first-round picks up front. Banks, the ninth pick in this year's draft, ranks second in quick pressures allowed (17) and quick quarterback pressure rate (6.5%) among left tackles with 150 pass-blocking snaps or more this season. The Saints are leaving him on an island at the fourth-highest rate in the league, which hasn't helped, but this has been a recurring issue. Loomis drafted Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga in the first round to be the Saints' left tackles of the future before moving them down the offensive line positional spectrum.

Second-round pick QB Tyler Shough hasn't played, and third-round DT Vernon Broughton suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 2.

Highlights: Drafting first-round OT Armand Membou

Disappointments: Expensive signings of QB Justin Fields (two years, $40 million) and CB Brandon Stephens (three years, $36 million); hiring HC Aaron Glenn

New York's two most expensive signings haven't worked out. Fields was benched on Sunday after a dismal two-game run, and although Glenn hasn't picked a starter for Week 8, the fact that the Jets have considered going to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor (dealing with a knee injury) tells you what you need to know. Fields is making $20 million this year and has a $10 million guarantee for next year. Stephens, signed to play in Glenn's man-heavy scheme, has a 142.2 passer rating in coverage this season, the fifth-worst mark for any cornerback so far.

It's too early to draw long-term conclusions on Glenn, but the early results haven't been promising. The Jets are 0-7, and Glenn hasn't been able to turn their struggling defense around. The first-time head coach has struggled with game management, in part because he clearly hasn't trusted his quarterback.

Membou, the team's third top-50 pick along the line over the past three years, has been one of the few bright spots for Gang Green.

Highlights: Signing LB Cody Barton (three years, $21 million), drafting fourth-round WR Elic Ayomanor

Disappointments: Signing OT Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million) and WR Tyler Lockett (one year, $4 million); drafting first-round QB Cam Ward

Titans fans might also want to add bringing back coach Brian Callahan for a second season into the mix, given that he was fired after 23 games at the helm. Obviously, if the Titans knew they were going to make a change, they would have preferred to do it in the offseason. But I'm not sure there was a realistic push to fire Callahan after last season, before we got to see what his offense looked like with upgrades at QB and along the offensive line.

Unfortunately, those upgrades haven't panned out. Moore, the 2024 league leader in sacks allowed per NFL Next Gen Stats, looks like a major reach on that contract. JC Latham, second by that same stat, hasn't looked much better when healthy on the right side of the line. I'm sympathetic to Ward's predicament in an offense that wasn't working and an O-line that wasn't playing well, but he's also last in the NFL in QBR (23.9). There would be real hesitation about taking him with the first pick if the league was redrafting today, though I still believe we'll see better football from him in the second half.

Ayomanor has been one of the few bright spots on offense, although that's also on a sliding scale; he's averaging just under 12 yards per catch and has a catch rate below 49%. And Lockett's tenure with the Titans ended after 10 catches for 70 yards; his most notable moment in a Tennessee uniform will be recovering a fumbled interception return and scoring a touchdown to help fuel a comeback win over the Cardinals.

The NFL's worst offseason

Highlights: Drafting fourth-round RB Woody Marks, trading for G Ed Ingram

Disappointments: Much of their rebuilt offensive line; hiring OC Nick Caley; signing OT Cam Robinson (one year, $12 million) and LB Nick Niemann (two years, $6 million); trading for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and WR Christian Kirk

I'm not sure I've seen a team give up on so many meaningful additions so early in the season since the Al Davis days in Oakland. Texans general manager Nick Caserio gave Niemann $4 million guaranteed and then cut the special teamer in August. He traded for Gardner-Johnson, restructured his deal in September and then cut him after three games, leaving Houston on the hook for $8.3 million. Robinson was benched after one game and spent two games on special teams before being traded to the Browns, with the Texans paying $9.2 million for his brief stint.

In all, that's $21.5 million for players who were already off the roster by the end of September. You can applaud Caserio for recognizing that players weren't going to work out and treating the money the Texans spent over the summer as sunk costs, but that's a lot of cash committed to guys who simply weren't good enough to stay in the starting lineup for very long. Robinson wasn't good for the Jaguars or Vikings last season, and the Texans had all summer to look at Gardner-Johnson before they restructured his deal, locking his money in place.

The offseason project of rebuilding the infrastructure around C.J. Stroud hasn't worked. Caley has been unable to spark much of a run game, though Marks looked like a bright spot when given the opportunity to take over the backfield before last week's painful performance against the Seahawks. The various young players and veterans the Texans added haven't made much of a difference, with Stroud running for his life against quality pass rushes on a weekly basis. Aireontae Ersery might end up sticking somewhere along the offensive line, and Ingram has played the best football of his career after being acquired for a sixth-round pick, but Caserio will be looking for more help up front next offseason.