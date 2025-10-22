The "Get Up" crew weighs in on the state of the Dolphins after Mike McDaniel's news conference on Monday. (2:10)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a pectoral injury in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Waller was injured in the first half of Sunday's game and did not return. It was his fourth game of the season after missing the team's first three games with a hip injury he picked up in training camp.

"It was soft tissue," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. "It's a situation that probably it would be living in hope to see him in the upcoming next weeks' games, but he'll be diligent. This means a lot to him, but that's kind of where I'm at with it right now with the information I have."

Waller made a splash in his season debut in Week 4 with three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns. He followed it up the next week with 78 yards and a touchdown on five catches against the Carolina Panthers, all in the first half.

He's recorded just two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in two games since, however, as the Dolphins' passing offense has sputtered during their three-game losing streak.

Waller will be eligible to return against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. Miami has a bye in Week 11. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed tight end Greg Dulcich from their practice squad to their active roster.

The Dolphins traded for Waller in July and he came out of a yearlong retirement to reunite with current offensive coordinator Frank Smith -- who was Waller's position coach during his best seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Waller worked to the side for the first few weeks of training camp as he built himself back into football shape but suffered a setback when he injured his hip in August.