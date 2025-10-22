Rich Eisen goes into detail about the rough start to the season for Justin Fields and the Jets. (2:19)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields shrugged off criticism from team owner Woody Johnson, saying he's not seeking a conversation to clear the air. And he doesn't expect Johnson to approach him.

"I don't think me talking to him is going to do anything," Fields said Wednesday after practice. "It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that and I doubt he'll come and talk to me."

Fields is struggling mightily for the Jets and could be on the verge of losing his job to Tyrod Taylor. The muddled quarterback situation took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, when Johnson, speaking to reporters at the NFL's fall meeting in New York, blamed Fields for the 0-7 start.

"I'm not sure how he feels about the situation at all, but, I mean, I don't have any plans going up to press him about what he said," Fields said. "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. That's just what it is, but you just have a choice or not whether those opinions affect you or not."

Fields said he wasn't aware of Johnson's comments until informed by reporters, although the matter was addressed by Aaron Glenn earlier in the morning team meeting, the coach said.

The quarterback isn't particularly close with Johnson. Fields said they met for the first time before a recent game, adding that their relationship consists of quick chats before games.

"It doesn't bother me," he said of the owner's criticism. "Of course, everybody knows I need to play better and we need to play better as a team. And, of course, no matter how the offense does as a unit, I'm going to get the blame. And I understand that -- that's just what comes with the job. You can't let anything affect your mind.

"No matter if it's him, no matter if it's family members, even teammates, sometimes there's going to be times where you have to be the only one who believes in yourself."

Fields, 26, under contract through 2026, declined to address the possibility of a trade request. It would be difficult to trade his contract, which includes $10 million in guaranteed salary in 2026.

"I don't like answering those questions, those -- quote, unquote -- what-if questions," he said. "I'm not going to do that. That's not going to do anything for me. That's not going to do anything for this team. If anything, that's going to put on a subject that the team's going to not focus on, and the biggest focus right now is this game on Sunday. So that's just going to stir up more stuff that we don't need."

Johnson created the firestorm when, unsolicited, he alluded to Fields' poor play, saying, "It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got. I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving."

Johnson also said, "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."

Glenn said he and Johnson are "on the same page" with regard to personnel. On Wednesday, Glenn declined to name his start for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, saying he wants to create a competitive advantage by keeping the Bengals in the dark. All indications point to Taylor replacing Fields.