TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken collarbone in the team's 24-9 Monday night loss to the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

A source told ESPN that Evans will undergo surgery this week to repair his collarbone, as first reported by NFL Network. Evans also suffered a concussion during the game.

The hope is that he will be back before the end of the regular season, coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday, adding that Evans is "doing well."

"It's going to be touch and go," Bowles said. "We'll see as we get toward the end of the year. It's definitely going to be the end of the year -- hopefully it's before that -- if we get to the playoffs, we go from there. It may be in the playoffs. It depends on how it heals."

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick also sustained an injury during Monday's game. The team is still awaiting results from an MRI, but Bowles said Reddick will miss some time.

The team will be without running back Bucky Irving (foot sprain, shoulder subluxation) and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) in this week's game at the New Orleans Saints. Bowles was asked if the fibula injury being on the same leg as Godwin's surgically repaired left ankle puts his season in jeopardy. "It's a week-to-week thing right now," he responded. "I don't think it puts his season in jeopardy."

The team is also still without wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who suffered a sprained neck in the second preseason game and has been on injured reserve. McMillan's target has always been after the Week 9 bye, but no specific date was given then, nor is there one now. "He's getting better," Bowles said. "I don't have a specific date for you either, but he's definitely getting better. When he gets out of the [neck] brace we'll see, but he's definitely feeling better."

The team has signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan off the practice squad to fill Evans' roster spot. The Bucs have also signed former Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Johnson to their practice squad to fill Jordan's spot.