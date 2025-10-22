Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. came up limping after getting hit late in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night.

Penix didn't come out of the game then and said Wednesday that the "plan" is for him to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Penix is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee.

"I feel good right now," Penix said. "Obviously, at the end of the game you saw I did get up a little bit slow, but I've been feeling good and just continue to get better each and every day, and just make sure I'm monitoring it the right way."

Penix was listed as limited Wednesday, an estimate since the Falcons did not practice. They only had a walk-through. There will be further clarity on Penix's status over the next two days. But Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not seem overly concerned.

"I feel really good about him," Morris said of Penix playing Sunday. "He's the ultimate tough guy. Obviously, it's going to be based on movement. It's going to be based on what he can do. All the stuff that he has. The organization will not put him in harm's way. We won't do that, so we'll get a better feel for when we're going live."

If Penix does have to sit, the Falcons have a pretty decent insurance policy: Kirk Cousins and his 14 years of NFL experience as a very good quarterback.

"The guy has played a lot of football in this league and it gives you a lot of comfort knowing that you have Kirk," Morris said.