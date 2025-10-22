        <
          Falcons QB Penix 'feeling good,' plans to play against Dolphins

          • Marc RaimondiOct 22, 2025, 09:25 PM
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. came up limping after getting hit late in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night.

          Penix didn't come out of the game then and said Wednesday that the "plan" is for him to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Penix is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee.

          "I feel good right now," Penix said. "Obviously, at the end of the game you saw I did get up a little bit slow, but I've been feeling good and just continue to get better each and every day, and just make sure I'm monitoring it the right way."

          Penix was listed as limited Wednesday, an estimate since the Falcons did not practice. They only had a walk-through. There will be further clarity on Penix's status over the next two days. But Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not seem overly concerned.

          "I feel really good about him," Morris said of Penix playing Sunday. "He's the ultimate tough guy. Obviously, it's going to be based on movement. It's going to be based on what he can do. All the stuff that he has. The organization will not put him in harm's way. We won't do that, so we'll get a better feel for when we're going live."

          If Penix does have to sit, the Falcons have a pretty decent insurance policy: Kirk Cousins and his 14 years of NFL experience as a very good quarterback.

          "The guy has played a lot of football in this league and it gives you a lot of comfort knowing that you have Kirk," Morris said.