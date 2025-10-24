Jeff Saturday weighs in on whether Brian Daboll should be the Giants' coach next season after their loss to the Broncos. (1:04)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter made it look so easy this summer. Perhaps even too easy at times -- expectations went through the roof.

The combination of a strong training camp and being the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft out of Penn State had some considering him the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The idea of double-digit sacks didn't even seem crazy.

Carter's rookie season through seven games and entering Sunday's matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox) hasn't been disappointing. His 16 pressures are five more than any other rookie and he's tied for 27th among all defensive players in the NFL. He has more pressures than Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Byron Young, who is tied with Brian Burns for the league lead with nine sacks.

This is where the evaluation of Carter gets complicated. He's getting pressure but doesn't have a full NFL sack on his resume. Even when it looked like he had one in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, it was erased by a defensive penalty.

Carter has only been credited with a half sack to date. It hasn't prevented him or the Giants from being content with his play, sacks be damned.

"I don't focus on stats," Carter said. "All I can focus on is wins. During the game I care about winning and losing. As long as I'm doing everything I can to help the team win, I'm happy."

"He's doing what we ask him to do," Burns said.

Therein lies the tricky part. The Giants defense has been inconsistent and hasn't put up big sacks numbers as expected. They could use some from Carter.

The Giants 15 sacks have them tied for 14th in the NFL. They're 29th allowing 376 yards per game. Except that is not on Carter or the pass rush, instead more on coverage breakdowns and their run defense.

"I think Abdul is doing a great job," outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen said. "He's had some clean, 'Wow' wins that we saw in training camp. Just for whatever reason the sack opportunities haven't been there. Sometimes the ball is out."

Carter has been applying consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has a solid 14.8% pass rush win rate. That's 32nd out of 133 qualifying defensive players. The rookie is getting in the backfield but, for one reason or another, whether it be the quarterback getting rid of the ball quickly or running, it hasn't resulted in many game-changing plays.

The Giants insist it's only a matter of time. The domination is coming.

"Abdul is a great talent. Obviously the numbers aren't there but they will come. I've been telling him to keep his head down and keep doing what [he's] been doing. 'You're getting pressure, you're winning. It's not like you're losing. The sacks will come,'" Burns said. "They come in bunches. I've just been trying to keep his head straight on that, keep his head clear of everything else."

Carter's presence is being felt to some degree even without the sacks or splash plays. He's helped Burns and Thibodeaux on three sacks in tackle-end stunts or twists.

It has them happy with what they've seen.

"Yeah, I mean, I get it. The sack numbers are not what probably he wants them to be right now, but he's been extremely productive for us. He really has," defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said recently. "Just continue to push forward. Those are going to come, and hopefully they come in bunches when they do start coming. But, again, he's been a very productive player for us."

Carter has done a good job of not pressing. He's done whatever the Giants have asked -- from playing on the edge, inside at defensive tackle and even some at inside linebacker. Carter's even been a factor on the punt block team. And he's continued to work and get better.

Carter was one of the last defensive players on the field after practice on Wednesday. He was getting in extra work with Bullen, working on using his hands as a rusher.

"In terms of pass rush it's about disrupting and affecting the quarterback. And he's done that!" Bullen said. "We all want sacks but by definition a sack doesn't mean you had a great rush. We just want great rushes and we'll take our opportunities and take our chances. I think the numbers will come for him, for sure."

As the No. 3 overall pick, that is the expectation. At some point, Carter will have to produce sacks and game-changing plays. Otherwise, the dreaded "bust" term will start to be thrown around.

That doesn't even seem reasonable for those who have watched him play.

"The man is a talent," Burns said. "He's going to be something special. Something special. I can't wait until his numbers start showing what he can actually do."