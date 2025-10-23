Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans placed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

Sneed suffered a quad injury in the third quarter of Tennessee's 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Sneed suffered a quad injury in Week 5 last season that landed him on injured reserve causing him to miss the remaining 12 games. The veteran cornerback started training camp on the physically unable to perform list before he passed a physical and was activated on Aug 20. Sneed had surgery to address the quad injury and also underwent a knee cleanup procedure in May.

The procedure and recovery kept him from participating in OTAs and minicamp. Sneed said in August that the quad injury was a thing of the past, and going forward, it's about maintenance for the knee. Through seven games this season, Sneed has posted 26 tackles and three passes defended.

Sneed was the nearest defender on two touchdown receptions by the Patriots last week, one of which was a 39-yard catch by Kayshon Boutte, who categorized the Titans' cornerback and safety play as "lazy."

"Sneed had dirty eyes on that play," Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said. "We were in probably our best coverage to play at that time [quarters coverage] ... the backside safety should have cross-keyed and been in the post. So, we didn't have a guy in the post and Sneed had dirty eyes on that play ... looking in the backfield, but that play should have never happened. It should have been intercepted."

Sneed's injury occurred when he was in deep coverage on a route by Patriots receiver Kyle Williams. Before that injury, Sneed had played 33 snaps. He has been on the field for 340 (78.5%) of the snaps this season.

The Titans acquired Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs last year in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and swap of seventh-round picks in 2024. Sneed signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Titans soon after the trade.

Veteran cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. will likely be Sneed's replacement playing opposite right cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.