LOS ANGELES -- The Minnesota Vikings activated running back Aaron Jones to their 53-man roster Thursday, four hours before they were set to kick off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

To make room for Jones on the roster, the Vikings waived rookie linebacker Kobe King.

Jones started the Vikings' first two games this season, accounting for 90 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown over that period, but suffered a hamstring injury Sept. 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. During his four-game absence, backup Jordan Mason took 66% of the Vikings' running back snaps. Mason is the Vikings' leading rusher, with 380 yards and four touchdowns, and is expected to remain the team's primary ball carrier upon Jones' return.

The Vikings opened Jones' 21-day practice window Monday. The team didn't conduct a full practice on the short week, opting instead for a series of walk-throughs. But coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that the schedule wouldn't be an obstacle.

"Yeah, he's a guy that you don't need to really kind of get out there and test too much," O'Connell said, "because of his rehab and the work he's done on the side fields. He's a veteran player. He knows what he has to do. He knows what he needs to feel like."