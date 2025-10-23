Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 brought another runway to the tunnel -- and players showed up ready to own it.

New ESPN and FOX One Bundle Bundle ESPN and FOX One and unlock more sports for one unbeatable price. Get the World Series, college football, NBA, NHL and more. Get access

Across the league, veterans and rookies alike mixed razor-sharp tailoring with custom streetwear. There were accessories aplenty, too, as chains, watches, frames and bags grabbed attention before kickoff.

With the weather tilting colder in a few markets, we saw "leather weather" in full effect last week. This week, the chilly temperatures continued to influence outfits as heavyweight flannels, jackets and beanies matched to team color palettes were present. Elsewhere, clean minimalism set the tone with monochrome sets and elevated athleisure in varying shades of grays and creams.

Bottom line: Week 8's arrivals are a mixture of comfort and creativity. Here are the best of the bunch.

TNF = Thursday night fits

Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' "Thursday Night Football" bout against the Los Angeles Chargers, wide receiver Justin Jefferson turned heads with his bedazzled jacket and red-bottom shoes.

.@JJettas2 arriving in style per usual 🥶



MINvsLAC on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6z34JitIyl — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2025

pulled up pic.twitter.com/Sb9nLvHlGi — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 23, 2025