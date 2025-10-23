Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, the subject of trade speculation, doesn't expect to go anywhere.

Johnson said Thursday that he received "clarity" from the front office.

"I'm definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here," he told ESPN. "That's been understood. Hence the tweet."

On Wednesday, Johnson posted a GIF from "The Wolf of Wall Street," quoting a line from the movie: "I'm not leavin'."

Several Jets players are mentioned in trade rumors, which is not uncommon for a struggling team. The Jets (0-7), off to one of the worst starts in franchise history, are the NFL's only winless team.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2022, is under contract through 2026. Despite missing the final 15 games last season with a torn Achilles, his fifth-year option was exercised by the team -- a guaranteed $13.4 million.

The Jets' two other 2022 first-round picks, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, already have received long-term extensions.

Johnson, 26, is one of the Jets' better defensive players. He posted a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2023 and made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. He missed three games this season with an ankle injury, but helped spark the defense with his return two weeks ago. The Jets have allowed only 26 points over the last two games.