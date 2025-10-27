Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith get into a disagreement about whether Terry Rozier's and Chauncey Billups' situations are a result of a gambling addiction or if it's "pure stupidity." (1:51)

Some days on the sports calendar merit circling. They come once a year: Super Bowl Sunday; the opening Thursday of March Madness. Take your pick. But did you know Monday is such a day on the sports calendar?

That's right. Oct. 27, 2025, marks a "sports equinox."

The premise is simple. Because of the different schedules across professional sports (the NFL plays only in the fall and winter, the NBA season doesn't start until mid-autumn, etc.), there's an extremely small window in a year when all four of the major men's American professional sports leagues are all playing on one night. This year, Monday is that window.

And for those who want even more sports content, fear not -- there's a lot more than just the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL occurring Monday. Is soccer more your speed? There are plenty of options, from a 1 p.m. ET collegiate kickoff, to MLS playoffs later in the night. WWE is on the docket, as well.

Interested in what the four major men's American professional sports leagues will be up to on the 2025 sports equinox? We've got you covered.

MLB

Key notes: It's the World Series. Need we say more? After splitting the first two games of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays head west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 on Monday. It will be veteran Max Scherzer on the mound for the Blue Jays against Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers.

Your most time-efficient game: Blue Jays-Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

NBA

Key notes: There's no shortage of basketball Monday, with 22 of the league's 30 teams playing. Highlights include a regional rivalry showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks hosting the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, but fans experiencing other sports earlier in the night will likely find the most joy in the later games: the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Warriors, Lakers and Trail Blazers all tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET or later.

Your most time-efficient game: Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

NFL

Key notes: The equinox's "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders contains a little less intrigue with the Commanders' ascendant quarterback, Jayden Daniels, ruled out. But the contest should still be worth watching, with the Chiefs finding their rhythm hosting the Commanders, who will look to make a major statement in Arrowhead.

Your most time-efficient game: Commanders-Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

NHL

Key notes: It's not a deep NHL slate for the equinox -- just four teams will be in action Monday night. The first game is a cross-conference contest between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the other is a divisional matchup between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. Any chance to watch 38-year-old Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby before he eventually retires is a worthy call.

Your most time-efficient game: Blues-Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

Elsewhere in the sports world...

Key notes: You think we were missing the chance to plug midday college soccer? Absolutely not. BYU and UCF women's soccer are jostling for position in the Big 12 standings, and they'll be kicking off in Orlando at 1 p.m. ET. Soon after, in Spain, a pair of top LaLiga squads in Atlético Madrid and Real Betis will meet at 4 p.m. in an early possible tempo-setter in the race for a Champions League place. Want postseason soccer action? A pair of MLS Cup playoff games will kick off Monday night -- a Hell Is Real derby between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew and a Western Conference matchup between Minnesota United and the Seattle Sounders.

There's even WWE on Monday night! "Monday Night Raw" will be live from Anaheim, California, featuring Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley and more.

Your most time-efficient game(s): BYU-UCF, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+); Atlético Madrid-Real Betis, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN Deportes/ESPN+); Columbus Crew-FC Cincinnati, 6:45 p.m. ET (FS1); "Monday Night Raw," 7:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)