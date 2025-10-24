Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Yet another Buffalo Bills defender is headed to injured reserve. Coach Sean McDermott said that starting safety Taylor Rapp will be placed on the list with a knee injury ahead of Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers.

Rapp has dealt with the knee issue since training camp but had not missed any games.

"Medically, they feel like it's just not, [Rapp's] not in a spot where he can actually play at a level where we can function to do the job," McDermott said. "But give TRapp credit, man, he's gutted it out for the better part of six-plus weeks; having hurt it in training camp when he did was really probably 14 or so days into training camp. So, he's just a warrior that way and got to a point where just couldn't do it anymore. So, that's where we're at."

Options to replace Rapp in the starting role include veteran Jordan Poyer, who is on the team's practice squad, and rookie Jordan Hancock.

The Bills also will be without starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee), but McDermott said while he can't guarantee either won't be placed on injured reserve, he is feeling more comfortable that they are heading in the right direction.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Matt Milano (pectoral) are all expected to be questionable for the game after being limited in practice all week. Kincaid also missed the team's Week 6 game before the bye week but was no longer wearing a non-contact jersey this week.

McDermott also said, "We'll see," when asked if first-round pick cornerback Maxwell Hairston (right LCL sprain) could be taken off injured reserve before the game after his practice window opened this week.

"The key is managing expectations," McDermott said. I know he is a No. 1 pick. That said, he's missed a lot of time, so we're trying to be delicate with the situation as best we can and support him and continue to challenge him at the same time."