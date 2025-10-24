Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr is questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee issue, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday.

Penix came up limping late in the game last Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. He did not come out of the game.

The Falcons (3-3) said this week that Penix has a bone bruise in his left knee.

Morris has said all week that he feels good about the possibility of Penix playing. But the team will wait until game day to decide.

If Penix cannot go, the Falcons would turn to veteran Kirk Cousins. Morris said Cousins took a "significant" amount of reps this week and more late in the week than early.

Cousins lost his job in Week 16 last season to Penix, the Falcons' No. 8 overall draft pick in 2024. Cousins got the Falcons off to a 6-3 start last season before a five-game stretch with nine interceptions.

Cousins is getting paid $27.5 million this season to sit. Many expected him to be traded or released last offseason, and Cousins himself told the organization he would prefer to be a starter elsewhere.

Cousins missed most of voluntary offseason workouts. He said at minicamp in June that any discussion about him wanting to be elsewhere was an offseason conversation and he was focused on doing whatever he could to help the Falcons win.