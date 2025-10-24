KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 first-round draft pick, is expected to rejoin the team in a few weeks, sources told ESPN.

Since the Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions on Oct. 12, Simmons has been away from the team, missing the last two weeks of practices due to a "family situation." Simmons is not expected to be available for Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Simmons left the team hours before kickoff against the Lions to fly back to his hometown of San Diego for what the team called at the time a personal reason.

"There's communication and everything is positive," coach Andy Reid said Thursday of Simmons' situation. "It's not a negative situation, so he's taking care of family. He's just taking care of business. That's the main thing. When you deal with this, that's what you do.

"He's been very good about communicating."

A logical time for Simmons to return to the Chiefs could be in early November, during the team's bye week.

Since his absence, the Chiefs have started four-year veteran left tackle Jaylon Moore, who was the Chiefs' biggest acquisition in free agency when he signed a two-year contract worth $30 million (including $21.2 million guaranteed) to potentially be their starting left tackle. Moore's role, however, changed once the Chiefs selected Simmons with the last pick in the draft's first round.

The Chiefs' offense has still performed well without Simmons. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have averaged 31.5 points per game in their past four games.