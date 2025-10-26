Mike Vrabel joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Drake Maye and the steps he has taken toward building helpful relationships within the Patriots. (2:04)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Trade deadline: Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has repeated a rallying cry to teammates in which he says, "We all we got!" And then teammates respond, "We all we need!"

T-shirts and sweatshirts with those words have started popping up around the locker room. The approach has served the Patriots well in their surprising 5-2 start, and they hope to continue the momentum Sunday at home against the 2-5 Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

But is this really all they need?

With the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching, we'll learn if coach Mike Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, director of player personnel Ryan Cowden & Co., agree.

On Friday, Vrabel used one of his stock answers when he said: "As far as the roster, any opportunities that we have to improve it -- whether that's the practice squad or the 53-man roster -- we'll always try to do that."

The Patriots' possible opportunities are unknown, but one source familiar with the team's thinking said a veteran edge rusher behind Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson would be ideal, and that the void created by running back Antonio Gibson's torn right ACL in Week 5 still stings.

Landry and Chaisson have combined for 10 sacks, while backups Keion White, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder have combined for zero. And the Patriots have just two running backs on their roster (Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson), an issue they've managed by elevating Terrell Jennings from the practice squad for games the past three weeks. But Jennings now must either be permanently moved to the 53-man roster or remain on the practice squad because he has reached the maximum number of elevations. Stevenson's ball-security struggles (three lost fumbles this season) and the inexperience of Henderson (rookie) and Jennings (2024 undrafted free agent) make running back a potential target for New England.

How any potential addition affects team chemistry and the development of other players on the roster will be a strong consideration in the decision-making process, according to another source familiar with the team's thinking. That seems obvious and also reflects how the Patriots like their current locker room culture.

The Patriots are well-stocked with 10 draft picks in 2026 (multiples in rounds 4, 6, 7), and eight draft picks in 2027.

One significant injury could alter the outlook, potentially putting the Patriots into a more aggressive mindset. But entering Sunday's game, the Patriots had only one player on the injury report (safety Kyle Dugger, knee, questionable).

So, for now at least, it's "we all we got, we all we need."

2. Slow starts: The Patriots rank 30th in the NFL in points allowed on the first two defensive possessions of games, which was one of their points of emphasis last week, along with making it tougher to play at Gillette Stadium (where they are 1-2 this season).

Defensive playcaller Zak Kuhr said the team structured practice to highlight having a better start to the game.

"It's something we're emphasizing every day. We have to figure it out. There's no excuse behind it," Chaisson said. "We're approaching it with that mindset to start out hot and finish strong as well."

Added defensive tackle Milton Williams: "I always talk about the first 15 plays, the [other team's] script. Teams see what is working against us on the first drive, and they're all coming out trying to do the same thing. Once we get our feet in the ground and get going, you see what we've been able to do [No. 3 ranking in the NFL for fewest points allowed from the third possession to the end of the game]. We just have to start sooner."