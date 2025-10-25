Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon and offensive tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve on Saturday. Both players will be sidelined for a minimum of four games and are eligible to return ahead of Chicago's Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both players were ruled out on the team's final injury report. Gordon, who missed Chicago's first four games with a hamstring injury, showed up on the injury report Thursday with groin and calf injuries. He was listed as limited on Thursday after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He did not practice on Friday.

Jones, who was replaced as the Bears' starting left tackle in Week 6, has a knee injury. The 2022 fifth-round pick was benched before halftime of Chicago's win against Las Vegas and was replaced by Theo Benedet.

Gordon's injury is a significant blow to an already banged-up secondary. The Bears have been without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson (core muscle) since a Week 2 loss at Detroit and will also not have cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) in Baltimore.

Gordon totaled six tackles and one sack played in two games this season. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension in March.

The Bears also elevated tight end Stephen Carlson to the active roster Saturday, a move that coincides with Cole Kmet's absence due to a back injury. Kmet was ruled out for the Ravens game and will miss his first NFL game since the Bears drafted him in 2020.

Defensive end Austin Booker, who has been a full participant in practice since returning from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve for Chicago's first four games, was also ruled out on Saturday. The Bears have Oct. 28 to activate Booker to the 53-man roster, or he will be required to stay on IR for the remainder of the season.