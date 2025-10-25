Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE -- Buffalo Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston is in line to make his NFL debut after the cornerback was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

The Bills play at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) as the team comes off the bye week.

Hairston suffered a right LCL sprain during training camp on July 29. His 21-day practice window was opened on Monday, and he was designated as a limited participant throughout the week.

Bills coach Sean McDermott emphasized that they were going to approach Hairston's eventual return one day at a time.

"The key is managing expectations," McDermott said Friday. "I know he is a No. 1 pick. That said, he's missed a lot of time, so we're trying to be delicate with the situation as best we can and support him and continue to challenge him at the same time."

The Bills also elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad after starting safety Taylor Rapp (knee) was placed on injured reserve and with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) out for the game.