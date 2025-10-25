Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants activated veteran kicker Graham Gano off injured reserve to kick Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gano replaces Jude McAtamney, who missed two extra points in last week's 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Giants (2-5) waived McAtamney earlier in the week and re-signed him to a practice squad exemption as an International Pathway Program player.

Gano, 38, missed the past five games with a groin injury he suffered in the pregame warmup of a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was unable to kick most of the afternoon then missed the next four games after being placed on injured reserve.

The Giants (2-5) opted to put only Gano on the active game-day roster this week. They could have also elevated veteran Younghoe Koo from the practice squad just in case with Gano having an extensive injury history over the past few years. Coach Brian Daboll said throughout the week New York would use Gano as its kicker if he was healthy. They would consider the two-kicker option, if necessary.

"I think if we need to do it, we'll do it," Daboll said. "If Graham is good to go and feels comfortable, and the medical staff feels comfortable with it, then we won't."

The Giants were happy with what they saw from their kicker this week. Gano said Friday he was ready to go. He wasn't worried about a reoccurrence of what happened earlier this season or last year when he went into a game against Washington with an injury and was hurt on the opening kickoff.

"I don't [have concerns about re-injury]," Gano said. "Just going to play football."

The former Pro Bowl kicker has made all 10 of his kicks this season. He's 6-of-6 on field goals, including one from 55 yards, and 4-of-4 on extra points. Gano has made 95.5% of his extra points during 16 seasons with the Giants, Washington and Carolina.