Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, a franchise legend who endeared himself to fans and teammates with his blue-collar, every-man demeanor, has died due to complications from kidney disease, the team announced Sunday. He was 41.

Mangold's death came 12 days after he made a public appeal for a kidney transplant.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

We are heartbroken to share the news of Nick Mangold's sudden passing. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025

On Oct. 14, Mangold announced that he was diagnosed in 2006 with a rare genetic disorder and that he was undergoing kidney dialysis. He directed his message to the Jets and Ohio State communities, asking for a kidney because no one in his family shared his blood type.

"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Mangold said at the time.

Mangold is among 52 modern-era candidates currently being considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After an All-America career at Ohio State, Mangold was a first-round draft pick in 2006. That year, the Jets also drafted left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson in the first round.

Known as "Nick & Brick," they became the leaders of an offensive line that paved the way for playoff appearances in 2006, 2009 and 2010 -- the franchise's last trip to the postseason -- under coach Rex Ryan.

Known for his toughness and cerebral approach, Mangold became one of the most decorated centers in the NFL. He made seven Pro Bowls and was twice named a first-team All-Pro. In 2009, he was a calming influence for rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez, who overcame his turnover issues to help the Jets to the first of two straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game.

Mangold was inducted into Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022. The bearded Mangold, wearing his trademark backward baseball cap, punctuated his speech to the stadium by cracking open a can of beer - much to the delight of the crowd. He was seldom seen in public without his backward baseball cap.

More than anything, Mangold was known for his toughness. He played five straight years before missing his first game, and he wound up missing only four in his first 10 seasons. He missed eight games with a foot injury in 2016 -- his last NFL season.

After being released by the Jets, Mangold drew interest from the Baltimore Ravens, but he decided to retire after 11 seasons with the Jets. He started 164 of 176 games.

Mangold, who lived in New Jersey, became an assistant coach for Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey.

"You get to mold boys into men and teach the game of football -- but also teach them a little bit about life as you go along," Mangold told the New York Post in 2024.