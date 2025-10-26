Mike Vrabel joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss Drake Maye and the steps he has taken toward building helpful relationships within the Patriots. (2:04)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is inactive for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of a back injury.

Sanders, who has served as the backup quarterback the past two games, was added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable. He went through a roughly 15-minute pregame workout that consisted of light jogging and a passing workout overseen by quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.

Bailey Zappe, who was elevated from the practice squad, will back up Dillon Gabriel.

Browns tight end David Njoku, meanwhile, is active and will make his return from a one-game absence because of a knee injury.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is active after missing last week's game against the Miami Dolphins because of a concussion. Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is also active and will make his season debut after suffering a torn MCL and dislocated knee in the 2024 season finale.

Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, safety Damontae Kazee, running back Raheim Sanders, guard Zak Zinter, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and defensive tackle Adin Huntington (concussion) are inactive.