New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field Sunday midway through the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles with a gruesome dislocation of his right ankle.

Skattebo's right ankle got caught underneath an Eagles player as he tried to catch a pass over the middle of the field. His right foot was turned sharply to the right. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the Giants.

Players for both teams were immediately aware it was a serious injury. One Eagles player immediately ran away from the area and off the field. Several Giants players turned away from Skattebo to avoid looking at the injury. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has quickly become a close friend, yelled in frustration.

Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo waves to the crowd as he was being carted off with a serious lower right leg injury. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Skattebo, a fourth-round draft pick, was taken off the field on a cart with his leg in an air cast. The Philadelphia crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Skattebo had scored his seventh touchdown of the season earlier in the game on an 18-yard pass from Dart.

The injury is another blow to a Giants offense already missing second-year star wideout Malik Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL last month.