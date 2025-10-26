        <
        >

          Bills DT Ed Oliver leaves game with biceps injury

          • Alaina GetzenbergOct 26, 2025, 06:46 PM
            Close
              Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.
            Follow on X

          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Buffalo Bills suffered a potentially major hit to an already injured position group as starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out of the rest of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers with a biceps injury.

          Oliver appeared to suffer the injury just before the two-minute warning on a three-yard rushing play by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

          As he fell to the ground on a block, Oliver flexed his left arm and then held it for a bit. He walked off the field with athletic trainers during the two-minute warning break, briefly went into medical tent and then walked to the locker room with an athletic trainer. He was quickly ruled out with the injury.

          Defensive tackle is an area the Bills have been hit hard as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has missed the past two games with a calf injury he sustained during pregame warmups before a Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie T.J. Sanders is also on injured reserve.

          Oliver recorded a sack in the game, his third in three games played this year.