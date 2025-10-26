Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Buffalo Bills suffered a potentially major hit to an already injured position group as starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out of the rest of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers with a biceps injury.

Oliver appeared to suffer the injury just before the two-minute warning on a three-yard rushing play by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

As he fell to the ground on a block, Oliver flexed his left arm and then held it for a bit. He walked off the field with athletic trainers during the two-minute warning break, briefly went into medical tent and then walked to the locker room with an athletic trainer. He was quickly ruled out with the injury.

Defensive tackle is an area the Bills have been hit hard as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has missed the past two games with a calf injury he sustained during pregame warmups before a Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie T.J. Sanders is also on injured reserve.

Oliver recorded a sack in the game, his third in three games played this year.