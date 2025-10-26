Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was ruled out of Sunday's 39-38 loss to the New York Jets because of a right hip injury.

Hendrickson suffered the injury near the end of the first half. He gingerly walked to the sideline before he spiked his helmet and was hunched over near the field's boundary. Hendrickson was the last player to make it into the locker room as he slowly walked down the field with Bengals head trainer Matt Summers.

Sunday marked the second time in the past three games that Hendrickson sat out the second half because of a hip issue. He was first injured in the team's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. Four days later, he didn't play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

Hendrickson was limited for the team's first two practices of the week and did not participate in Friday's practice.