The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET. General managers are making calls around the league to check on the availability of players who could help their teams, trying to shore up roster weaknesses. In fact, we've even already seen a handful of impact moves, including Joe Flacco going to the Bengals. But what's coming next in the trade market? We're previewing the deadline for all 32 teams.

First, we took a quick look at where each team stands through Week 8, via ESPN's Football Power Index projections. Then NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano lean on their reporting to predict whether each team will be active before the deadline, and if so, whether it might be adding to the roster or trading players. NFL analyst Aaron Schatz named one key short-term need that could be addressed for all 32 rosters. And to close, our NFL Nation reporters picked out one candidate to be moved, while NFL analyst Ben Solak and analytics writer Seth Walder found possible fits -- players each team should pursue.

Here's everything you need to know for each team heading into the deadline.

Chance to make playoffs: 4.8%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 7

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? More likely to trade away than to acquire at this point. They aren't in give-up mode, but the Cardinals are in a brutally tough division and have fallen behind. Their Week 9 game against the Cowboys could determine a lot about how they see themselves moving forward. Specifically, they could use offensive line help -- but who couldn't? -- Graziano

Key position of need: Wide receiver. A young wideout could help build Arizona's offense for the future, as Zay Jones isn't a long-term solution at this point in his career. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Edge rusher Zaven Collins. It's highly unlikely that Collins is moved, but if a team is looking for a pass rusher, the Cardinals could get a solid package back for him because of their depth at the position. He has only one sack this season but eight QB hurries. Collins is tall, quick, fast and strong. Though he has adapted to playing outside, he also has experience inside. That could make him a good fit for a variety of defenses. -- Josh Weinfuss

Who could be targeted? Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell. He has either been inactive or played less than 10% of Indianapolis' snaps since he dropped a ball at the goal line against the Rams in Week 4. But Mitchell is a player I have confidence in. He recorded an 82 open score as a rookie last season, tied for eighth-best among the likes of Tyreek Hill and Zay Flowers, per ESPN receiver scores. That's a hard trait to find and means he still has plenty of unrealized potential. He could be helpful to Arizona now but also brings the potential to increase his role in future seasons. Mitchell is under contract until 2027. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 12.4%

Projected first-round draft slot: No pick

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Potential for moderate activity, either in or out. The Falcons have received trade interest in pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie. Drumming up interest in quarterback Kirk Cousins could be tough due to a scarcity of available jobs. But could Atlanta explore a linebacker add with Divine Deablo on injured reserve or seek out a third receiver option? -- Fowler

Key position of need: Offensive tackle. Elijah Wilkinson was signed to be a depth guard and is stretched as a starting tackle. With an 82.3% pass block win rate, the veteran ranks 65th among 70 qualifying tackles. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cousins. This won't be a secret since it's a surprise that he is still on the roster. Cousins, who lost his starting job in Week 16 last season, asked to be released or traded in the offseason. If the Falcons can find a team to take some of his guaranteed $27.5 million (plus $10 million next season), and it's a destination where he can start (he has a no-trade clause), a swap could still be a possibility. -- Marc Raimondi

Who could be targeted? Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton. He had a productive September filling in for absent receivers, but he has fallen back down the depth chart. Meanwhile, Atlanta released speedy WR3 and return man Ray-Ray McCloud III. For a team that lives in three-receiver sets, that No. 3 spot needs filling. Thornton has the right skills for the job. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 46.1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 17

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? They've already made one player-for-player move, trading Odafe Oweh to the Chargers for Alohi Gilman, but don't rule out the possibility of them adding more help on defense. Beating Miami on Thursday night could put them right back in the playoff hunt. The Ravens are middle-of-the-pack in cap space and have plenty of picks they can deal. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Edge rusher. The question is really, "Where are the Ravens injured this week?" But right now, that seems to be on the edge, where Tavius Robinson is on injured reserve because of a foot injury. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Tight end Mark Andrews. He's the franchise's touchdowns leader with 53 and has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's go-to target for years. But Andrews' role has dropped significantly in his contract year. This season, he is averaging career lows in receiving yards per game (29) and yards per catch (8.3). He could be an intriguing option for a team needing a big target in the red zone. The Ravens have depth at tight end with Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. -- Jamison Hensley

play 1:08 Have the Ravens saved their season? Rex Ryan and Adam Schefter discuss the Ravens' season-saving win against the Bears and when Lamar Jackson might return to the field.

Who could be targeted? Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell. We'll just keep his reunion tour going, bringing him back to the Ravens in hopes of reinforcing a defensive line that is without Nnamdi Madubuike (neck injury). At age 39, Campbell is still producing. His 15.4% pass rush win rate ranks third at defensive tackle and his run stop win rate would rank in the top five among interior defenders if he qualified. Campbell would be a short-term solution and wouldn't require an over-investment in draft capital or contract. That limits the downside in case the Ravens can't recover this season. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 88.3%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 25

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Let's say they add. The Bills are known to explore options. One position to potentially watch is linebacker. Cincinnati's Logan Wilson would make a lot of sense, as he requested a trade from the Bengals. Last year, the Bills added Amari Cooper to mixed results. A similar splash move at receiver feels on the table but not a slam dunk. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Safety. Taylor Rapp has struggled this season, and Jordan Poyer is now 34. Bad tackling angles are a big reason why the Bills rank last in run defense DVOA. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Receiver Curtis Samuel. It just hasn't come together for him, as he has been injured in both of his seasons in Buffalo and was a healthy scratch for three games to start the season. In his 17 games played with Buffalo, Samuel has 34 receptions (only three this season), 288 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to five carries for 14 yards. The Bills could use help at receiver, but Samuel hasn't shown that he can be part of the solution. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Who could be targeted? Cardinals safety Budda Baker. The play of Rapp and Cole Bishop has left the Bills' defense highly vulnerable against third-level runs and intermediate passes. Coach Sean McDermott is always reticent to introduce new players to his defense, but a swing for the fences is necessary. As the Cardinals' season falls apart, the 29-year-old Baker might finally get the trade he requested in 2023 -- though he signed an extension that makes it trickier. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 15.4%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 12

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Carolina has cap space -- $23.7 million, per Roster Management System -- and could use help at all three levels of the defense. They're a could-go-either-way team, and whether they add or subtract could depend on whether they're 5-4 or 4-5 after Sunday's game in Green Bay. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Inside linebacker. The Panthers rank last in DVOA against tight ends, and Christian Rozeboom has the highest broken tackle against rate among regular off-ball linebackers, according to Sports Info Solutions. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Running back Chuba Hubbard. There's really no interest in trading Hubbard, and the Panthers aren't expected to be aggressive. But with the emergence of Rico Dowdle, confidence in rookie Trevor Etienne and the return of Jonathon Brooks next season, you could make a case for listening to trade offers for Hubbard and his four-year, $33.2 million contract. -- David Newton

Who could be targeted? Titans edge rusher Arden Key. The Panthers' 31.1% pass rush win rate ranks 31st in the NFL, and the edge rusher group has been a big reason why. Though Carolina isn't really in a position to spend future resources for a short-term contract, there's another reason why this could make sense. The Titans have the most 2026 cap space ($113 million) of any team, per OverTheCap.com, which means they probably will be spenders in free agency and unable to get a compensatory pick for losing Key. The Panthers could deal a pick for Key now and then recoup some of the value via a comp pick because they have $31 million in cap space next year (or they could re-sign Key if they like what he brings to them). He has a 22.5% pass rush win rate at edge this season, which would rank fifth best if he had played enough to qualify. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 26.1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 15

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? I'll go with adding. The Bears mostly have everything they need but could use pass-rush help. No edge rusher on the roster has more than 3.0 sacks through the first seven games. General manager Ryan Poles traded for Montez Sweat before the deadline two years ago. Does he have another move in him? -- Fowler

Key position of need: Edge rusher. The Bears are 30th in pass rush win rate (31.3%) with problems both on the interior and the edge. But there's more depth on the interior, which makes edge more of a need. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Wide receiver DJ Moore. Though I don't think this is likely to happen, Moore is a more realistic trade candidate than a player such as left tackle Braxton Jones, who was benched after 44 starts and is on injured reserve until at least Week 12. The eight-year veteran is second on the Bears in targets (38), receptions (26) and yards (331). His contract situation makes it difficult to see him being moved ($23.5 million cap hit each year through 2029), but if a playoff team becomes desperate, the Bears could feel OK parting with Moore to create cap space in 2026 and give his targets to rookie Luther Burden III behind Rome Odunze. -- Courtney Cronin

Who could be targeted? Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This would be back-to-back trade deadline relocations for Lattimore, who picked off Patrick Mahomes on Monday but has struggled since Washington acquired him. He would return to Dennis Allen's defense, where the absence of Jaylon Johnson leaves the outside cornerback position unsettled for the Bears. Lattimore isn't the player he once was but probably would still beat out Tyrique Stevenson for snaps. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 12.4%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 9

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Man, if they'd beaten the Jets the way they should have Sunday, the Bengals would be .500 and probably hitting the gas pedal in the winnable AFC North. But they didn't, and that leaves them in limbo. I'm going to say the Bengals don't do anything. Trading away edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is the popular theory, but I don't get the sense they're considering it. (The Bengals already made one deal for quarterback Joe Flacco.) -- Graziano

Key position of need: Guard. Jalen Rivers, a fifth-round rookie at right guard, ranks second to last among qualified players at his position in pass block win rate (84.7%). -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Linebacker Logan Wilson. He requested a trade after Cincinnati opted to go with rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. as the main linebackers. But getting a team to take on Wilson's $8.8 million cap hit could be difficult. If the Bengals can find a way to make that work, it could net Cincinnati a much-needed draft pick and give Wilson a shot at contributing elsewhere. -- Ben Baby

Who could be targeted? Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. Last year, Notre Dame played more man coverage than any other FBS team under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is now with Cincinnati. The Bengals have slightly leaned to more zone this season, but adding Woolen would allow Golden to play more man coverage. He also would make a good cornerback pairing with DJ Turner. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 0.4%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 4, 18

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? The Browns probably will be inclined to trade players. They have been among the most aggressive teams thus far with three in-season trades. They remain open to swinging at least one more deal, but talks have not intensified yet. Running back Jerome Ford is available if the running back market heats up. Cleveland could get calls on key players on expiring deals such as David Njoku and Wyatt Teller. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Offensive line. With the Browns still rebuilding and most of their O-line set for free agency next year, the best trade target would be a young lineman who has worn out his welcome with his current team but is under contract past this season. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Ford. Fowler previously suggested that the Browns are "open to dealing" Ford, who has split snaps with Dylan Sampson behind rookie RB1 Quinshon Judkins. With Ford in the final year of his rookie contract and the Browns getting younger at the position, Cleveland could look to continue stockpiling picks in future drafts. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Who could be targeted? Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott. The Tyson Campbell trade is a great example of how the Browns should operate: snag low-cost, playable contracts as they work out of cap suffering. A 2024 second-round pick, Sinnott remains TE3 on Washington's depth chart and has seven career receptions in 25 games. But he can block next to Harold Fannin Jr. and play in 13 personnel, which is good enough for now. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 18.9%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 14, 31

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? The Cowboys have been looking for defensive help for weeks now and it's likely they add someone ahead of the deadline. I doubt it'll be one of the big pass rushers everyone keeps mentioning. It's more likely Dallas adds a linebacker or defensive back. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Edge rusher. The Cowboys are a surprising 19th in pass rush win rate (36.8%), but they are last in DVOA on deep passes over 15 air yards. No pass rush means opposing quarterbacks can stay upright long enough to get the ball downfield with accuracy. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. He is on the final year of his deal, and his production has dropped alongside CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. KaVontae Turpin is taking more snaps as the No. 3 receiver, and the Cowboys like the potential of Ryan Flournoy, who had 114 yards against the Jets. Tolbert provides valuable insurance in case something happens to the top two receivers, but receiver-needy teams might be willing to part with a draft pick or defensive player for him. -- Todd Archer

play 2:58 Stephen A. to Jerry Jones: 'You've got to try something' to fix the defense Stephen A. Smith urges Jerry Jones to strengthen the Cowboys' defense to go along with their strong offense.

Who could be targeted? Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams. Every Dallas cornerback aside from Trevon Diggs has allowed more than 1.1 yards per coverage snap (average) this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. And Diggs is now on IR because of a concussion, so the Cowboys could use some reinforcements. Williams is in a contract year and buried on the depth chart in Kansas City. He has played only 775 regular-season coverage snaps in his career but has produced an impressive 0.9 yards per coverage snap in that span. When Diggs returns, and if Williams worked out, the team could keep both on the field with DaRon Bland in the slot. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 82.2%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 24

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Probably more inclined to add than subtract. Denver is looking for an extra skill player and possibly a guard. This is a balanced roster, and the team is in the thick of the AFC West race, trying to dethrone the Chiefs for the first time since 2015. Perhaps an intriguing offensive player becomes available to them. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Inside linebacker. The Broncos are currently 30th in DVOA against running backs as pass catchers, and Alex Singleton has been picked on a lot in coverage. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. Coach Sean Payton said last week that he liked the roster just the way it is right now, and that was before reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II left Sunday's win because of a shoulder injury. With rookie Jahdae Barron getting work in the nickel and dime packages, some personnel executives in the league might have thought McMillian -- one of the best nickel corners -- was a hard-to-find player who the Broncos might think is a surplus. But that's not the case at the moment, so it would take a lot for the Broncos to move him now. -- Jeff Legwold

Who could be targeted? Ravens guard Ben Cleveland. The Broncos could be looking for depth at guard following the injury to Ben Powers, whom they signed from Baltimore two years ago. Here, they would add Cleveland, who re-signed with the Ravens this offseason but failed to win a camp battle for the left guard spot. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 85.8%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 28

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Adding, if anything. They need to make sure they have enough depth on defense to get through the season, as last season proved. They have as much cap space as anyone (roughly $25 million, per Roster Management System) and could afford a big-name acquisition, but I would expect they're looking more at depth options. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Edge rusher. The Lions rank last in pass rush win rate (26.3%) and desperately need help across from Aidan Hutchinson. With better pass rushers, they wouldn't have to manufacture pressure with blitzes. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Defensive tackle Roy Lopez. The Lions are viewed as a serious Super Bowl contender, and although it's unlikely that Lopez will be traded, he could benefit from a better situation from an individual standpoint; Detroit is loaded with talent at defensive tackle (Alim McNeill, DJ Reader and rookie Tyleik Williams). Lopez started in all 16 of his appearances last season with the Cardinals, but he has yet to start for Detroit. -- Eric Woodyard

Who could be targeted? Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Though Al-Quadin Muhammad has taken a real step forward, the Lions could use a No. 2 edge rusher to threaten opponents (and still use Muhammad as a rotational third player). Phillips fits the bill because of his pass rushing (his 17.1% pass rush win rate at edge is above average) and strength against the run. He currently ranks sixth in run stop win rate at edge. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 93.5%

Projected first-round draft slot: No pick

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Standing pat wouldn't surprise me. The Packers rarely trade players at the deadline, and they already made their splash move with the Micah Parsons trade. But they will have chances to trade for future assets. Green Bay has coveted receiver depth, and pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare is the odd man out at his position. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Defensive tackle. This is a position that needs better depth, especially if Devonte Wyatt were to go down because of an injury again. He sat out two games because of a knee injury before returning this past Sunday. -- Schatz

play 1:19 Does the road to the Super Bowl go through the Packers? Alex Smith, Adam Schefter and Rex Ryan discuss the Packers’ young roster and their chances of reaching the Super Bowl.

Who could be on the move? Guard Sean Rhyan. The Packers are more likely to add players, possibly at cornerback. Rhyan, a third-round pick in 2022, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He lost his starting spot to 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan (although they alternated series in the most recent game) and seems to know his time in Green Bay is running short. "If you just look at what we got on the line, I probably won't be back here," Rhyan said recently. If a team is looking for receiver help, perhaps the Packers would consider moving Romeo Doubs, who is in the final year of his contract, but he has been a big part of their offense. If not Doubs, then maybe Dontayvion Wicks. -- Rob Demovsky

Who could be targeted? Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Packers are thin on the defensive interior after the departure of Kenny Clark in the Parsons trade, and Wyatt's injury has served as a stark reminder of that frailty. Joseph-Day is a stout run defender on a one-year deal -- perfect for patching one of the few remaining holes on a Super Bowl contender. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 26.8%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 16

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Trying to scramble back into a division race before the Colts run away, the Texans probably will look to add players, whether that means offensive line, running back or tight end. They're too inconsistent on offense. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Center. Jake Andrews is 30th among qualifying centers in pass block win rate (91.0%) and 26th in run block win rate (64.5%). -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Defensive end Darrell Taylor. Taylor has been a healthy scratch for all but three games. He has pass-rusher ability, as he had 24.5 sacks in the previous four seasons. He could be valuable for a team that needs pass rushers. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Who could be targeted? Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The move could be for him to play either guard spot or center, but Powers-Johnson is no sure bet. He ranks 65th out of 70 qualifying guards in pass block win rate (86.2%) and was benched during the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs. But he ranks eighth among guards in run block win rate (76.9%), and Houston could use run-blocking help in its interior. Plus, he's still in his second season. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 97.6%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 32

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Let's say add ... with caution. There's a move for general manager Chris Ballard to make if the Colts feel so inclined. They are depleted at cornerback, and the Colts are on the radar with Trey Hendrickson. But Ballard typically stands pat and he has a hot team that might be the proverbial one player away. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Cornerback. Xavien Howard was mercilessly picked on before his midseason retirement, and the Colts really need more players, even with Jaylon Jones (groin) coming back soon and Charvarius Ward (concussion) probably returning in a month. They are 28th in DVOA against WR2s. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The Colts invested a second-round pick in Mitchell just last year, making this somewhat unlikely. But he has played only 20 combined offensive snaps in the four games since his goal-line fumble in Week 4. The Colts have intentionally limited his playing time and have numerous other options at the position. -- Stephen Holder

Who could be targeted? Giants cornerback Deonte Banks. A 2023 first-round pick, he has fallen out of the starting lineup and could benefit from a hard restart. The Colts need any and every hand they can get at outside corner, where they're weak behind Ward. Banks would be the highest-ceiling swing for a team looking to contend. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 44.4%

Projected first-round draft slot: No pick

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Most likely subtracting or standing pat. They used a ton of draft picks to move up for wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at the 2025 draft, and they're a young team still building out its program. If there are players such as Travis Etienne Jr. -- guys who are in the final year of their contracts and are of interest to other teams -- maybe the Jags look to deal them for picks. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Defensive tackle. The Jaguars currently rank 30th in run stop win rate (26.9%), so a bigger body to help on run downs would be a good addition. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Jarrian Jones. The Jaguars could be looking to add on defense, but Jones' role has decreased significantly following the return of Montaric Brown and the development of Hunter. Jones, a third-round pick last year, has played only six snaps on defense in the past five games. He's more of a man coverage corner and might benefit from a team that prefers that style of defense. (The Jaguars swapped Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II earlier this month at the position.) -- Mike DiRocco

Who could be targeted? Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. The one-two punch of Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter is not hitting the way everyone -- including Jacksonville's front office -- probably imagined in the summer. Another playmaker is in order for the Jaguars, and Okonkwo could be that. He would be a clear step up as a receiver from Hunter Long, with a positive YAC over expectation every season of his career, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Titans should have zero qualms about dealing Okonkwo within the division -- especially given that he's in a contract year. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 87.9%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 30

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Largely standing pat, save for a modest defensive move. The Chiefs are inclined to stay put on the offensive side, but they will explore defensive line depth. They wanted to do so even before rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott went down for the season (torn ACL). On the subtracting front, Kansas City's cornerback depth could earn interest. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Defensive tackle. The Chiefs have a need on the edge, but a bigger need might be an upgrade on Derrick Nnadi, who is last among qualifying defensive tackles with a 13.2% run stop win rate. He also has a 0% pass rush win rate, though he plays only a handful of clear pass-play snaps per game. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs signed Fulton to a two-year deal in free agency, putting him alongside Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. But because of a knee injury in training camp, Fulton hasn't played much and was a healthy scratch in Week 7. Rookie Nohl Williams has leaped over Fulton on the depth chart. -- Nate Taylor

play 0:50 Graziano: Chiefs are the scariest team in the AFC Dan Graziano explains why the Colts are the best team in the AFC but the Chiefs are the scariest moving forward.

Who could be targeted? Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. I'm not sure Pittsburgh is ready to trade the 2023 second-round pick, as he has flashed and remains a starter this season. But Benton has been a liability in run defense and is miscast in his nose tackle responsibilities; he would benefit from playing in a front that's oriented on penetration. The Chiefs need defensive tackle help across the board, so a gamble on Benton feels appropriate. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 1.0%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 5

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Subtracting, without question. I don't expect them to entertain trading edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but there are plenty of players on that roster who could be of interest to other teams. Most prominent is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who's not signed beyond this season and has let the team know he'd like to be dealt. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Wide receiver. The Raiders will need depth here if Meyers is traded. Safety might be another need depending on the severity of a recent injury to Isaiah Pola-Mao. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Meyers. He made his intentions clear that he would like to be moved, even though the Raiders want to keep him. Meyers has been a consistent pass catcher with at least 800 yards in four seasons, including a career-best 1,027 yards in 2024. Meyers would be a solid addition for a contender in need of a pass catcher, while opening the door for Raiders wide receivers such as Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to get more playing time. -- Ryan McFadden

Who could be targeted? Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hear me out. This is the Brock Osweiler trade on steroids. The Raiders currently have $103 million and $174 million in 2026 and 2027 cap space, respectively. What I would propose here is the Dolphins send a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick along with Tagovailoa in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. If that trade happened next week, Las Vegas would keep Tagovailoa through 2026 at a cost of roughly $70 million over that time, the vast majority fully guaranteed. It would get the Dolphins out of their tight cap situation so they can reset and rebuild, and it would be a more efficient use of resources for Las Vegas -- regardless of whether Tagovailoa ever takes the field for them or not. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 71.9%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 21

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Most likely adding. The Chargers are open to bringing in a running back and possibly an offensive lineman, though they are getting healthier there. Expect Los Angeles to inquire on multiple running backs, though the emergence of Kimani Vidal assuages the positional need. It's important to remember that this is a tried-and-true draft team under general manager Joe Hortiz. He will have limits. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Offensive tackle. Yes, Joe Alt is back, but an upgrade on Trey Pipkins III on the right side would be a boost for quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Tight end Will Dissly. The Chargers signed him ahead of the 2024 season for his blocking prowess, and he exceeded expectations as a blocker and pass catcher. He finished third on the team in receptions (50) and fourth in yards (481). This season has been different. Dissly sat out three games because of a knee injury, and rookie Oronde Gadsden II has emerged as a productive pass catcher. Tyler Conklin and Tucker Fisk have filled in Dissly's blocking role, making him potentially expendable. He was a healthy inactive in Week 8. -- Kris Rhim

Who could be targeted? Browns center Ethan Pocic. The Chargers should call 31 teams and ask about each of their offensive linemen, as injuries and poor play have their line playing worse than almost any other in the NFL. Incumbent center Bradley Bozeman is a particularly sore spot, and Pocic would provide an immediate boost while freeing up Bozeman to potentially take over the left guard spot from Zion Johnson. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 84.7%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 11, 27

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Adding, especially if they can find help at the second or third levels of their defense or just good roster depth. This team is a real contender that knows it's in the latter part of quarterback Matthew Stafford's career and would love to make one more run with him. The Rams traded for cornerback Roger McCreary on Monday. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Offensive tackle. Depth here would be valuable, as right tackle Rob Havenstein is struggling because of an ankle injury. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Tight end Colby Parkinson. There aren't many players to choose from on this team, as the Rams are more likely to be adding at the deadline. But if a tight end-needy team called, Los Angeles could part with one of the four they have on their roster. Parkinson probably would make the most sense, as he is in the second season of the three-year deal he signed in 2024. Parkinson has played 28.5% of offensive snaps for the Rams this season and has seven catches for 58 yards. -- Sarah Barshop

Who could be targeted? Browns tight end David Njoku. I know Sarah just suggested trading away a tight end, but Njoku could take the offense over the top. The Rams drafted rookie Terrance Ferguson in the second round and surely hope he's their tight end of the future. But he has only two receptions this season with Tyler Higbee as their No. 1 option. Njoku would be a major upgrade even as a temporary fix, considering he is on the last year of his deal. That's why the move fits, while not shutting the door on the team developing Ferguson. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 0.8%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 6

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Trading players. The spotlight is on Miami to enter build-for-the-future mode. So far, it has staved off the temptation. But the interest in several key players, from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, is prevalent. Moving a pass rusher feels like the most likely outcome if something goes down. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Cornerback. This has been a major hole on the roster since the preseason, when Kader Kohou suffered a partially torn ACL and Jalen Ramsey was traded. The Dolphins are 29th in pass defense DVOA. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Edge rusher Matthew Judon. He signed with Miami in training camp, joining arguably the team's deepest position group; his production since has been predictably muted. He has played roughly 32% of the Dolphins' defensive snaps and generated pressure on 6.7% of his pass rushes. Miami has the pass-rush depth to afford to move him to a team that might provide a clearer path to playing time. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Who could be targeted? Chargers quarterback Trey Lance. The Dolphins are a struggling team who should trade players at the deadline. But perhaps taking a midseason moon shot on a young quarterback makes sense while the team prepares for its inevitable split with Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel was the 49ers' offensive coordinator when they drafted Lance in 2021. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 4.8%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 8

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Stand pat. They had an extremely active offseason (their second in a row), and their season could still go either way. If J.J. McCarthy can be the quarterback they think he can be, the Vikings should be able to compete with the roster that they have. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Edge rusher. The Vikings are third in pass rush win rate (47.5%), but a neck injury to Andrew Van Ginkel is a concern, emphasizing the need for more depth on the edge. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Wide receiver Jalen Nailor. He is a key part of the Vikings' three-receiver sets and has played the fourth-highest percentage of snaps (74.1%) of any offensive player. But in the Vikings' efforts to feed Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Nailor has been targeted only 26 times this season. (He has caught 13 of those throws for 162 yards and a touchdown.) The Vikings aren't looking to trade Nailor, but they have depth behind him in veteran Adam Thielen. Nailor is also a pending free agent. With Jefferson set to count for $39 million against the 2026 cap, and Addison eligible for an extension this upcoming offseason, Nailor could move on next year anyway. -- Kevin Seifert

Who could be targeted? Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. It's too obvious to ignore. The Vikings are expected to get McCarthy back this week, but he struggled when he played this season (23.2 QBR), the Carson Wentz backup experiment was largely a failure, and this team has too much potential to waste this season. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 85.7%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 23

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? It feels as if anything is possible here. The Patriots have a good thing going and don't need to act desperately. But they will monitor the market in case a move makes sense, particularly at edge rusher and possibly an offensive skill position. On Tuesday, the Patriots traded safety Kyle Dugger to the Steelers and defensive end Keion White to the 49ers. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Running back. A third back would be useful with Antonio Gibson (torn ACL) out for the season, particularly someone who could contribute as a receiver and in the return game. The Patriots used a lot of pony personnel (two halfbacks) in the early part of this season. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Edge rusher Anfernee Jennings. A six-year veteran who started in the previous Bill Belichick-Jerod Mayo defense, he is now a backup to Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson. White was also ahead of him on the depth chart. Claiming linebacker Caleb Murphy off waivers on Oct. 20 and inserting him into a core special teams role also has had an impact on Jennings. He has played only 65 snaps this season, though he did sit out two games because of an ankle injury. -- Mike Reiss

Who could be targeted? Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Both Chris Olave and Shaheed should be targets, but Shaheed would probably cost less and also fits nicer into the spread-the-wealth style of quarterback Drake Maye. Shaheed brings a field-tipping speed element that is woefully absent in New England's current receiving corps, and he could be easily extended while keeping plenty of cap open for a gigantic WR1 contract next March. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 0.1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 3

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Subtracting. This is a team in transition that's always maxed out on its salary cap and needs picks for the future. Receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks are buzzy names around the league. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Defensive front. The Saints could go edge or interior, as Cameron Jordan is last among qualifying edge rushers in pass rush win rate (3.3%) and Nathan Shepherd is near the bottom (4.1%) for interior linemen. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Linebacker Pete Werner. Alvin Kamara and Olave have drawn the most attention, but Werner could be an under-the-radar candidate. The Saints have started to get rookie Danny Stutsman and second-year player Isaiah Stalbird playing time in the past two games, which has kept Werner off the field. That could mean the team is trying to get an evaluation of their young players before making a decision on Werner's future. -- Katherine Terrell

Who could be targeted? Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks. The Saints are noncontenders right now, so any acquiring they do ought to be focused on 2026 and beyond -- and should probably involve rookie-contract players. Brooks was selected as a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2024 after tearing his ACL in college and then tearing it again 13 months later in the pros after nine NFL carries. After all that, could he still realize his potential? The Saints could be the ones to find out, especially with the Panthers looking set for now at running back with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle (though Dowdle is a free agent after this season). Meanwhile, Kamara is 30 years old and has recorded minus-84 rush yards over expectation this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 5.0%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 10

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Largely standing pat with flexibility to change course. I haven't seen enough evidence yet that the Giants will make a move for a receiver to help Jaxson Dart, but perhaps general manager Joe Schoen finds a deal that makes sense. I would be surprised if Kayvon Thibodeaux is dealt, though acquiring some capital for wide receiver Jalin Hyatt or offensive tackle Evan Neal would be smart. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Inside linebacker. Things have improved in New York since the first few weeks of the season. But the Giants are still last in run defense DVOA, with second-year linebacker Darius Muasau forced into the lineup because of an injury to Micah McFadden (foot). The Giants are 19th in run stop win rate (29.6%), so the problem is more on the second level. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Neal. Sure, he's inactive on a weekly basis and has failed as a right tackle and guard. But he was the No. 7 pick in 2022. There has to be a team out there that is willing to take a shot on his 6-foot-7, 340-pound size and talent. The question is if that team would be willing to give anything in return, hoping he is the next version of 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers, who became a serviceable guard after flopping as the No. 9 pick in New York. -- Jordan Raanan

Who could be targeted? 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The Giants' receiver room is built for speed and quickness, so adding a bruising force in Jennings makes sense in the short term and long term. Dart likes throwing 50-50 balls, but targeting Lil'Jordan Humphrey on such routes has taken the team only so far. Jennings would get volume and make a strong case for the big extension he's seeking this offseason. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 0.2%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 2

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Subtracting. Sunday's thrilling first win of the season shouldn't change the Jets' opinion of where they are in their program. Players they don't count as part of their future should be available, and I expect running back Breece Hall -- who isn't signed beyond this season -- to be among the Jets' players headed elsewhere during their bye week. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Wide receiver. Most of the Jets' receivers are older veterans, including Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard. If there is a young receiver who needs a change of scenery, the Jets have plenty of snaps to give him to find out if he can be part of their future. -- Schatz

play 1:14 Eric Moody: Breece Hall firmly on the RB1 radar Eric Moody breaks down Breece Hall's impressive fantasy game vs. the Bengals.

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter appears to have lost his job to recently acquired Jarvis Brownlee Jr., whose physical style excites the new regime. Carter, 26, has battled injuries the past two seasons. He's signed through 2027, with $20.3 million left on the deal but only $2.3 million guaranteed. -- Rich Cimini

Who could be targeted? Commanders offensive lineman Brandon Coleman. If the Jets acquire any player, he has to be young and cost-controlled. Coleman started 12 games at tackle as a rookie in 2024 and two this season at guard before being benched. But he was above average in both pass and run block win rate as a rookie, and the same was true in his brief stint as a guard this year. He could provide immediate competition for John Simpson at guard, and perhaps at left tackle if 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu continues to struggle. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 92.7%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 29

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? In position to add. Several teams I've talked to expect Philadelphia to explore cornerback and pass-rush options. Re-signing Brandon Graham last week eases the need at pass rush, but the Eagles probably will need an extra player down the stretch. The expectation is Philly will not trade A.J. Brown. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Cornerback. Across from Quinyon Mitchell, the duo of Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo has been getting toasted. The Eagles are sixth in DVOA versus WR1s but 19th versus WR2s, and even that undersells the severity of the issue. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Running back AJ Dillon. No, not Brown -- he's not expected to be going anywhere despite heavy speculation and occasional cryptic social media posts. The other AJ makes some sense, though. Tank Bigsby's emergence in recent weeks (he rushed for over 100 yards against the Giants after Philly traded for him in September) has pushed Dillon down to fourth on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley, Bigsby and Will Shipley. Dillon has been solid for Philadelphia this season, but there's not much of a role for him currently. -- Tim McManus

Who could be targeted? Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. The Eagles need to solve their outside cornerback position somehow. What about with Cooper DeJean? He has been strong at that spot in base defense this season. By fitting McMillian into the slot, DeJean can live outside. Denver would then get to promote rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron into McMillian's spot on defense. -- Solak

play 0:34 Why Schefter does not think the Eagles will trade A.J. Brown Adam Schefter says he wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles make a move before the deadline, but he doesn't expect A.J. Brown to be traded.

Chance to make playoffs: 54.5%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 19

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Adding. The point of signing Aaron Rodgers was to elevate their program beyond the perennial first-round playoff loser they've become. The Steelers are looking for help at wide receiver and elsewhere, so they could make sure the group around Rodgers gives him a legitimate chance to make a playoff run. They also added Kyle Dugger at safety on Tuesday. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Wide receiver. For Pittsburgh, it's the tight end show with a special guest star in DK Metcalf, so the Steelers could use more experience at their WR2 position. Neither Calvin Austin III nor Roman Wilson have proved they can succeed in that role this season. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Darius Slay. He was part of the Steelers' secondary overhaul in the offseason, but he hasn't panned out. Slay, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles a year ago, has been a significant part of recurring issues like missed tackles, miscommunication and being out of position. Against the Packers this past Sunday, Slay was replaced by Brandin Echols at times in the second half. -- Brooke Pryor

Who could be targeted? Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. I don't know if he is the perfect fit because of how much he plays in the slot -- thus overlapping with all of those tight ends -- but he's a good, reliable player who would be a major upgrade. Meyers currently has 1.7 yards per route run this season, but that has been in an anemic Raiders offense. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 81.9%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 22

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Adding. The 49ers have been active on the phone lines, looking at several pass rushers, and landed Keion White from the Patriots on Tuesday. Linebacker is a need, too, but the focus seems to be the defensive front. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is firmly on the radar, but so are several others. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Guard. Left guard Connor Colby, a seventh-round rookie, ranks last among all qualified guards in pass block win rate (84.3%). -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The 49ers aren't in position to trade anybody, as injuries have ravaged the roster. But Jennings could probably be had if things aligned a certain way. Those conditions would include the Niners getting the likes of Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) back healthy and not losing any of their other healthy receivers to injury. Jennings is in the last year of his deal and requested a trade in training camp. Though he has had a down season amid a variety of his own injuries, it's hard to envision a scenario in which the Niners retain him after this season. -- Nick Wagoner

Who could be targeted? Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. He broke out as an All-Pro in 2023 under former Jets coach Robert Saleh, and he has one year left on his contract. The Jets probably don't want to move the talented 29-year-old linebacker, but the 49ers should be desperate for a quick boost to their linebacker play after Fred Warner's season-ending ankle injury. Williams could bring in a decent return accordingly. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 67.0%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 20

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Adding. Trying to fight off the 49ers and the Rams in the NFC West, the Seahawks will look for offensive line support and possibly help on defense. They're getting healthier on defense, but the injury issues they've had are a reminder that you can't have too much depth. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Cornerback. To that point, the issue here is depth, especially if the Seahawks trade veteran Riq Woolen. But center is also a need for Seattle. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Woolen. He is in the last year of his rookie contract and does not appear to be part of the Seahawks' long-term plans. His two miscues late in their season-opening loss to San Francisco continued a trend of mistakes in critical situations, and if not for Devon Witherspoon's knee injury in that game, Woolen's playing time since then would have been drastically reduced. This would be a much more straightforward decision for the Seahawks if they weren't leading the NFC West, as the need for depth at a position where they're shorthanded could give them pause in trading Woolen. But they could have a chance to swap him for another cornerback. -- Brady Henderson

Who could be targeted? Browns guard Joel Bitonio. The Seahawks are in a much better place with their offensive line now compared to a year ago, but it would be worthwhile for them to make a short-term upgrade at the deadline since they are a contender. That's what this would be, with Bitonio coming in to replace Anthony Bradford (by shifting either him or Grey Zabel to right guard). Bitonio, 34, is in the last year of his contract and would be a significant boost in both run and pass blocking. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 93.7%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 26

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Largely standing pat. The Bucs will do their due diligence but typically are not active at the deadline. They could use help because of injuries, either along the defensive front or at an offensive skill position. A fun link: Baker Mayfield is close friends with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who's in a contract year for a losing team. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Offensive line. With right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) on injured reserve and right guard Luke Haggard dealing with a shoulder injury, the Buccaneers could use depth all across their O-line. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? The Bucs don't really have a trade candidate since they're both contending and beat up by injuries. Cornerback Jamel Dean would have been the answer this summer, but he took a significant pay cut, lowering his 2025 salary from $12.5 million to $4.5 million, and his three interceptions in seven games are tied for first in the league among cornerbacks despite rotating with rookie Benjamin Morrison. -- Jenna Laine

Who could be targeted? Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The biggest weak spot on a young and exciting defense is LB2, where SirVocea Dennis has struggled opposite Lavonte David. The Buccaneers don't tend to aggressively pursue talent at the deadline, but GM Jason Licht could become emboldened by a weak NFC and a Super Bowl-ready offense. Brooks is one of the best players, regardless of position, who could be available. -- Solak

Chance to make playoffs: 0.1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 1

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? They'll look to subtract, and outside of rookie quarterback Cam Ward and maybe star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, pretty much anyone they have should be available. They need as many picks as they can to build around Ward for the future. -- Graziano

Key position of need: Edge rusher. For the Titans, who rank last in both FPI and DVOA, the real answer is they need any young player who could develop. But we'll highlight edge rusher since Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones and Jihad Ward are all free agents in 2026. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Jones. He has a sack in three consecutive games and would be a solid boost for any team looking to give its pass rush a jolt. After signing Jones to a one-year deal in March, trading him would allow Tennessee to move an expiring contract to acquire draft capital. Key is another option for the Titans to move, but he's nursing a quadriceps injury that caused him to sit out the past two games. -- Turron Davenport

Who could be targeted? Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. This would be a pure cap-space-for-draft-pick deal, as Hill would not actually play a snap for Tennessee. The Titans would take on the pro-rated remainder of Hill's $10 million 2025 salary and acquire some draft capital. Then, Tennessee could cut Hill in the offseason before his 2026 roster bonus is due. It makes sense because the Titans have more cap space next year than they will know what to do with ($113 million, per OverTheCap.com), and Miami could use the cap relief. -- Walder

Chance to make playoffs: 13.2%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 13

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Washington could stand pat. GM Adam Peters is known to embrace a good deal, and Washington has needs at several positions, including edge rusher. So, expect the Commanders to monitor the market in the next week. But teams I've talked to aren't expecting fireworks out of Washington at this moment. -- Fowler

Key position of need: Wide receiver. Given the injury issues with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, another veteran at receiver would be useful. -- Schatz

Who could be on the move? Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. He was fine in the slot last season when he played 75% of Washington's snaps. But the Commanders moved Mike Sainristil back inside, signed Jonathan Jones (best suited inside) and drafted outside corner Trey Amos. So, Igbinoghene has played only 40 snaps this season. Whether another team would give up a late-round pick for him is another matter. Washington also has 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman, who was benched at left guard. But he still has two years left on a rookie deal and provides young depth. Defensive tackle Daron Payne has one year left on his deal, but he's playing well and could be dealt in the offseason. -- John Keim

Who could be targeted? Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. The Jets' acquisition of Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has knocked Carter out of the rotation. The Commanders could slide Carter into the slot, bump Sainristil outside and get Marshon Lattimore off the field -- a white flag on last year's trade deadline acquisition who simply hasn't panned out despite a pick against the Chiefs. -- Solak