FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of a shoulder injury.

Judkins' last snap came with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter, after he caught a 2-yard pass from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Judkins ran for 19 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for minus-2 yards before exiting what turned into a 32-13 Cleveland loss. He leads the Browns with 486 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The Browns also ruled out cornerback Tyson Campbell (concussion) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (groin).