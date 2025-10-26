Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys and did not return.

Surtain hurt his left shoulder in the first half, did not come out of the locker room at halftime and was officially ruled out with just over six minutes left in the third quarter in Empower Field at Mile High.

Replay video showed Surtain twisted his left arm/shoulder awkwardly on a tackle late in the first half. As Surtain walked to the locker room at the end of the first half, he was holding his left shoulder with his right hand.

Coach Sean Payton didn't have an update on Surtain after the game.

The injury left the Broncos without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year against the Cowboys offense, which entered the day No. 1 in the league in total offense and No. 2 in scoring.

Surtain had briefly left the game in the first quarter because of a lower right leg injury, but after a few minutes in the medical tent, he emerged, put his helmet on and reentered on the next Dallas possession.

After his shoulder injury, Kris Abrams-Draine took over at Surtain's spot in Denver's base defense.