BALTIMORE -- After Sunday's 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, coach John Harbaugh called the Baltimore Ravens' violation of the NFL's injury report policy regarding Lamar Jackson "an honest mistake."

The Ravens could be subject to discipline by the league because they originally listed Jackson as a full participant in Friday's practice when he only ran the scout team. Baltimore then changed Jackson's practice participation to limited Saturday while also ruling him out with a right hamstring injury.

"It really is an honest mistake," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you this: Nobody's trying to hide anything. There's no advantage to be gained with that."

Jackson had been listed as a limited participant for practices Wednesday and Thursday. When he was upgraded to a full participant Friday, it suggested that the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was trending toward playing.

After Friday's practice, Harbaugh said Jackson had a "full practice" but didn't point out that Jackson received no snaps with the first-team offense.

On Sunday, Harbaugh made it clear that he is not involved in designating the practice participation levels for players, saying that decision is made by the athletic trainers and public relations staff.

"I think, in their defense, he practiced a full practice," Harbaugh said. "I think they felt like, because he did the same number of reps [as he usually does], it was a full practice. But when you dig in and you read the rule, at the end of the day, it wasn't right. So, that's what it was. That's why, as soon as we found out, we changed it."

The NFL injury report policy states: "Participation on the scout team, no matter how extensive, by a player whose normal repetitions would be with the starter but for his medical condition, would not alter the player's proper designation as "limited participation."

Bears coach Ben Johnson wouldn't say how much the Ravens' revision of Jackson's practice participation status impacted Sunday's game.

"Like I said early in the week, we were preparing for Lamar," Johnson said, "and then when we found out he wasn't playing, then we get ready for the next guy."

Tyler Huntley filled in for Jackson, completing 17-of-22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 53 yards for Baltimore (2-5), which ended a four-game losing streak.

"Obviously, they're going to do what's best for the team," Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett when asked if he's ever seen a quarterback's practice designation change like that last minute. "I don't think it was no malice behind any of it. I think it's just how the league goes."

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said the defense's game plan was different for Huntley than it was for Jackson.

"But really, just no excuses," he said. "At the end of the day, we know who the quarterback was. Just play our type of defense."

Harbaugh said he was "hopeful" that Jackson would return to play Thursday against the Dolphins in Miami.

