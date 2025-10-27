Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to online jail records in Texas' Fort Bend County.

The arrest took place Sunday morning in Sugar Land, Texas.

A Fort Bend County spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle that Peterson was to spend Sunday night in jail ahead of a meeting with a judge Monday morning, after which he can post bail.

Peterson also was arrested in April on a fourth-degree driving while impaired charge after he was clocked at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone following a public NFL draft party for the Minnesota Vikings, his longtime team.

Peterson, 40, has been involved in a number of incidents over the years, including domestic violence, child abuse and financial issues.

He was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2007. In his 15 NFL seasons, he was a four-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the MVP in 2012. His 14,918 rushing yards rank fifth all time in the NFL.

Peterson was a high school football star in East Texas and has lived in the Houston area.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.