HENDERSON, Nev. -- Former Seahawks and Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting with coach Pete Carroll, a source confirmed to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Lockett, 33, is joining the Raiders after he was released from the Titans last week, after he caught 10 passes for 70 yards in seven games and 181 offensive snaps. He signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in April.

Before Lockett's short stint with the Titans, he was one of the most prolific wide receivers in Seahawks history. He is ranked second in franchise history in receptions (661), receiving yards (8,594) and touchdowns (61).

He had four straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

When Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was the starter for Seattle from 2022-2024, Lockett caught 212 passes for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns in 50 games.

The Raiders are expected to make the signing official sometime today pending a physical.

Lockett will join the Raiders in the midst of trade speculations surrounding veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers said he "for sure" wants to be traded from the team after he was unable to come to terms on a new deal ahead of the season. However, the Raiders would deal the 28-year-old pass catcher only if they felt they were getting strong value in return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.